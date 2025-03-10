Premier’s statement on removing all U.S. alcohol from BCLIQUOR stores

CANADA, March 10 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in response to the latest threats from the United States:

“Today, we are ordering the removal of all American beer, wine, spirits and refreshment beverages from the shelves at BCLIQUOR stores. The stores carry hundreds of types of U.S. alcohol that the BC Liquor Distribution Branch will also no longer be purchasing.

“We are taking this action in response to escalating threats from south of the border. Most recently, U.S. President Donald Trump made new threats against Canada’s dairy and lumber industries – and there are reports he has been musing about redrawing the border.

“Last week, we took ‘red state’ liquor off our shelves in a targeted move. In the face of ongoing threats, including to Canada’s dairy and lumber industries, we are expanding the list of targeted American products.

“We have heard the voices of people in British Columbia who are justifiably upset by American threats – and want to see us take this step.

“While some of us may be disappointed at not being able to access some of our favourites, this is an excellent opportunity to sample Canadian products. I encourage those who enjoy Napa Valley wines to enjoy the many award winners from the Okanagan Valley. British Columbia distillers produce many distinguished spirits, while we also brew popular domestic and delicious craft beers.

“We will be introducing legislation this week to address these unprecedented threats from the United States.

“Let there be no mistake about the intent behind tariffs. President Trump wants to hurt Canada economically so he can annex Canada politically. As hard as it is to believe, our longtime friend and ally is behaving like a foe. Trump wants to force us into becoming the 51st state. That will never happen. We are proud Canadians. We will always be the true north, strong and free. Elbows up!”