New Kindergartens for Georgian Children

Transcript

Shamgona Village, Samegrelo, Georgia

The children of Shamgona village enjoy a modern, newly built kindergarten for the first time in history.

Nini and Sara:

"Our classroom is on this floor. We play a lot and do activities. We play with these cubes and those cubes too, we play with these cars, we draw and drink water."

The Asian Development Bank supported the construction of 20 new kindergartens in Georgian towns and villages as part of its Livable Cities Investment Project.

Tea Zakaraia

Director

Shamgona Kindergarten

"Before this, we were sheltered in a small family-type building. We were unable to provide high-quality education and were looking forward to moving into a modern building. "

The kindergartens help improve the quality of life and education while supporting women’s self-development and employment.

Lika Gurtskaia

School teacher

"As a parent, I’m extremely grateful that my son will go through pre-school studies and develop his skills in this amazing environment. He will receive important life experience here that will form the foundation for his school education. If we didn’t have a kindergarten, many of us would face difficult circumstances. With no one else to take care of my son, I wouldn’t be able to work. The kindergarten supports us in this too."

All 20 kindergartens are fully adapted for persons with disabilities, ensuring equal opportunities for everyone.