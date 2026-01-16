Options for Her CEO Debbie Biskey to Speak at National March for Life Rally

Debbie Biskey, CEO, Options for Her

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options for Her is proud to announce that CEO Debbie Biskey has been invited to speak at the National March for Life Rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday, January 23, 2026.This invitation recognizes the impact of Options for Her’s life-affirming work supporting women across New Jersey through compassionate, dignified care. As a nonprofit pregnancy center operating three locations and two mobile medical units, Options for Her provides medical services including ultrasounds and pregnancy tests at no- cost, education, and other resources that empower women to make informed decisions and know they are not alone.Biskey has been active in the pro-life movement for more than eight years and has served as CEO of Options for Her for the past three. Under her leadership, the organization has expanded its reach through mobile medical units, meeting women where they are and removing barriers to care.Options for Her will continue its mission locally with its annual Envision Gala on March 20, 2026, bringing together supporters to celebrate life-saving impact and future growth. The event will feature special guest James Brown, Emmy Award-winning broadcaster of The NFL Today and Inside the NFL. Proceeds from the gala directly support Options for Her’s services across its Cherry Hill, Trenton, and Ocean City locations with expansion into Philadelphia planned for 2026.Options for Her relies on the generosity of donors and community partners to ensure that all women have access to care, education, and life-affirming resources, regardless of their circumstances.For more information about Options for Her, the Envision Gala, or to make a donation, visit www.optionsforher.org

