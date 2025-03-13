TEXRITE AND CEMIX HOST SUCCESSFUL EVENT WITH FLOOR & DECOR IN MCALLEN, TEXAS

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texrite and Cemix, leaders in innovative solutions for surface preparation and flooring installation, successfully hosted an event in collaboration with Floor & Decor at their McAllen, Texas, location. This partnership reaffirms both companies’ commitment to delivering high-quality products and providing specialized training to industry professionals.

The event brought together installers, contractors, and Floor & Decor customers, offering them the opportunity to experience firsthand the advanced solutions Texrite and Cemix provide to enhance efficiency and durability in their projects. Throughout the day, attendees participated in live demonstrations, where experts from both brands showcased cutting-edge techniques and shared best practices for the proper application of adhesives, leveling compounds, and other essential products for flooring and surface installation.

Among the special guests were “Barby” Juárez, four-time world champion boxer, and Reinaldo Navia, former professional footballer for Chile’s national team and various top-tier Mexican clubs, including Club América. Their presence added a unique touch to the event, as they shared their personal experiences and inspired attendees with their professional journeys.

“We take great pride in working alongside Floor & Decor to bring our solutions closer to industry professionals. Events like this allow us to engage directly with the end users of our products, gain valuable insights into their needs, and equip them with the tools to optimize their work,” said Carlos Herrera, representative of Texrite and Cemix.

As one of the leading distributors of flooring installation materials in the United States, Floor & Decor has been a strategic ally in Texrite and Cemix’s expansion within the market. The synergy between these companies strengthens the industry’s offerings, ensuring that installers have access to high-performance, reliable products.

The McAllen event is part of a broader initiative by Texrite and Cemix to connect with their community of clients and industry professionals. With a strong focus on innovation and education, both brands continue to solidify their market presence and reaffirm their commitment to excellence in flooring and surface installation.

