Q Advertising Group, Announce Exciting New Addition to Furia Deportiva Radio Show

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q Advertising Group and its CEO, Miguel Quiroz, are thrilled to announce that Furia Deportiva, the highly successful sports radio show, is now officially the #1 sports show in Houston. Broadcasting weekdays from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on TUDN Radio Houston 93.3 FM, Furia Deportiva continues to deliver unparalleled coverage of world-class sports with an unmatched passion for the game.

Hosted by Aldo Quiroz, a renowned sports talent who has been on air for over 17 yearsand has hosted more than 6,300 live shows, Furia Deportiva has become a cornerstone of sports broadcasting in Houston. Aldo’s dynamic presence and expertise have made him the face of the show, leading Furia Deportiva to its top ranking and making it a daily go-to for sports fans in the city.

In addition to its incredible success, Furia Deportiva is proud to announce a game-changing addition to the team: Reinaldo Navia, a retired professional soccer player from Quillota, Chile, with an illustrious career spanning several prestigious clubs. Navia’s career includes playing for iconic teams such as Santiago Wanderers, Tecos, Monarcas, Monterrey, San Luis, and the legendary Club América, the most prestigious soccer team in Mexico and one of the most important clubs in Latin America. With an incredible international career and experience representing the Chilean National Team, Navia also made a name for himself as a sports analyst and commentator, hosting on Univision Radioand appearing as a key figure on Fútbol Clubon Univision Deportes.

Navia’s arrival at Furia Deportiva marks a pivotal moment for the show, elevating its content and making it even stronger. His expertise, combined with Aldo’s established presence, promises to take Furia Deportiva to new heights, engaging listeners with in-depth analysis and unparalleled coverage of global sporting events.

The addition of Navia comes at a critical time, as Furia Deportiva prepares for an exciting lineup of high-profile sports events, including World Cup qualifiers, the Gold Cup, the Leagues Cup, the Club World Cup, and the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup. With Navia’s extensive knowledge and unique perspective, Furia Deportiva is poised to provide even greater insights and more dynamic coverage, ensuring it remains the #1 sports show in Houston for years to come.

Miguel Quiroz, CEO of Q Advertising Group, stated, “We are excited to welcome Navia to the Furia Deportiva family. His experience and legacy in the world of soccer, combined with Aldo’s incredible work, will make Furia Deportiva an even more powerful voice in the sports world. With upcoming events of global significance, this is an important moment for us, and we are confident that our audience will continue to grow and engage with the exceptional content we bring every day.”

With its unmatched sports coverage, exciting events, and now, the addition of one of Latin America’s most respected soccer figures, Furia Deportiva continues to solidify its place as Houston’s #1 sports radio show.

About Q Advertising Group: Q Advertising Group is a leading media and advertising company based in Houston, TX. Known for its expertise in sports broadcasting, digital media, and innovative marketing strategies, Q Advertising Group delivers high-impact content and dynamic campaigns to its growing audience. Furia Deportiva is one of its flagship radio shows, reaching thousands of dedicated sports fans each day.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Miguel Quiroz

CEO, Q Advertising Group

