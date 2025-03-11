Caribbean Tourism Leadership Honored at PATWA International Travel Awards

CTO, Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper, and Four Ministers of Tourism among award recipients

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caribbean tourism leadership was showered with high praise at the 25th edition of the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) World Tourism & Aviation Leaders’ Summit and the PATWA International Travel Awards, held during ITB Berlin last week. The region’s exceptional contributions to global tourism were recognized across multiple categories, with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and its Secretary-General, Dona Regis-Prosper, receiving top honors.The CTO was named Best Organization – Regional Tourism, a testament to its unwavering commitment to strengthening the Caribbean’s tourism sector through innovation, collaboration and sustainability. Additionally, Regis-Prosper was awarded for Individual Excellence (Tourism Development), recognizing her leadership and stewardship over a revitalized organization in less than two years.“This honor is a reflection of the dedication and resilience of the entire Caribbean tourism industry, including our very capable leaders,” said Regis-Prosper. “The CTO will continue to champion initiatives that enhance our destinations, foster partnerships, and ensure the region remains a world-class tourism powerhouse,” she added, thanking the Cayman Islands and Barbados for their chairmanship of the organization during her tenure.Caribbean Leaders and Destinations Take Center StageSeveral Caribbean ministers and destinations also received prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions to tourism:Exemplary Tourism LeadershipEdmund Bartlett (Jamaica) – Tourism Minister of the Year – InnovationMarsha Henderson (St. Kitts & Nevis) – Woman Tourism Minister of the Year – CaribbeanOneidge Walrond (Guyana) – Tourism Minister of the Year – Ecological TourismCarlos James (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) – Tourism Minister of the Year – Sustainable TourismAward-Winning Caribbean DestinationsJamaica – Destination of the Year for RomanceGuyana – Destination of the Year for Natural AttractionsNassau & Paradise Island – Destination of the Year for Marine TourismSt. Vincent & the Grenadines – Destination of the Year for Eco-AdventuresSt. Kitts & Nevis – Destination of the Year for Hidden TreasuresThe Montego Bay Convention Centre (MBCC) in Jamaica received the Best Venue for Meetings & Conferences award, while Mureen James, Executive Director of MBCC, was honored with a Gold Award for Hospitality Operations. Additionally, Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB), was recognized with the Caribbean Destination Management Award.The awards were presented by PATWA Secretary-General Yatan Ahluwalia and Dr. Alain St. Ange, former Minister of Tourism of Seychelles, and highlighted the Caribbean’s continued influence in shaping the global tourism landscape.PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured L-R are Mureen James (MBCC), Joy Jibrilu (NPIPB), Narendra Ramgulam and Dona Regis-Prosper (CTO), Florian Valmy-Devillers (CTO Chapter UK & Europe), Melnecia Marshall and Minister Marsha Henderson (St. Kitts & Nevis), Minister Carlos James (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Chevannes Barragan De Luz (Jamaica Tourist Board), and Denar Brown (MBCC).About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

