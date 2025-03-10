Public comment for 2025-26 migratory game bird season proposals now open
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on proposed migratory game bird seasons for 2025-26. Fish and Game staff will present all season proposals to the Commission for review during the April 15 conference call.
Hunters can review these proposals online and provide input on the Migratory Game Bird webpage. The deadline to comment is March 23. For those interested in commenting on a specific season proposal, click on the section you wish to provide input on below.
The Fish and Game Commission will finalize the 2025-26 migratory game bird seasons during its April 15 conference call.
The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below. Please note that not all Fish and Game regions will be hosting meetings and open houses.
Open houses and public meeting schedule (all times local)
PANHANDLE
- March 13 — Coeur D’Alene, IDFG Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave., 5-7 p.m.
CLEARWATER
- March 21 — Lewiston, Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOUTHWEST – MCCALL
- March 13 — McCall Regional Office, 555 Deinhard Ln., 4-6 p.m.
SOUTHWEST – NAMPA
- March 12 — Nampa Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Blvd., 5-7 p.m.
SOUTHEAST
- TBA — Pocatello, Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, 1-5 p.m.
UPPER SNAKE
- TBA — Idaho Falls, Upper Snake Regional Office, 4279 Commerce Circle, 3-6:30 p.m.
SALMON
- TBA — Salmon Regional Office, 99 Hwy 93 North, 3-5:30 p.m.
