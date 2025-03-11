Superior Performance and Durability Define the new Laykold Padel Court

padel court launch

Padel is one of the fastest growing sports worldwide, at a range of age levels. Now the first ever Laykold Padel Court has been developed by APT Asia Pacific.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APT Asia Pacific proudly announces the development of the world’s first Laykold Padel Court, marking a revolutionary advancement in one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide. Known for its expertise in high-performance sports surfaces, APT has now expanded into the padel market, delivering a cutting-edge court that enhances the playing experience with superior grip, durability, and shock absorption.Padel is Changing the GameA unique blend of tennis and squash, padel is played on an enclosed court roughly one-third the size of a standard tennis court. The game, designed to be fast-paced and social, features walls allowing rebounds, adding an exciting strategic element to the sport. Played in doubles, padel is easy to learn, making it highly accessible for people of all ages and fitness levels.Already a sporting sensation across Europe and Latin America, padel has seen rapid expansion in Australia, with new courts emerging in clubs, resorts, and sports complexes. The demand for high-quality playing surfaces has never been higher, and APT Asia Pacific is answering the call with its innovative Laykold Padel Court.The Innovation Behind the Laykold Padel CourtAPT’s Laykold brand is recognised globally as a leader in performance court surfaces, with its technology trusted by elite venues such as the US Open and the Miami Open. Now, this expertise is shaping the future of padel, with a court specifically engineered to meet the sport’s unique demands.Key features include:· Enhanced Shock Absorption: Reducing joint strain, allowing for longer, more comfortable gameplay.· Superior Grip and Traction: Supporting fast footwork and quick directional changes without compromising safety.· Consistent Ball Bounce: Ensuring precision and reliability for both casual and competitive play.· Weather Resistance: Maintaining high performance in all conditions, both indoors and outdoors.A Range of Padel Court OptionsAPT Asia Pacific offers three distinct Laykold Padel Court options , each designed to suit different venues, playing preferences, and levels of competition.1. Pop-Up Padel Courts: Ideal for temporary installations, events, and multi-use spaces, these courts are designed for quick assembly and disassembly without compromising performance.2. Classic Padel Courts: A staple for clubs and sports centres, the classic padel court delivers durability, precision bounce, and optimal player comfort.3. Panoramic Padel Courts: Designed for professional tournaments and premium venues, the panoramic option features an open, modern aesthetic with reinforced glass walls that enhance visibility for both players and spectators.Padel’s Global Boom and Australia’s Growing MarketPadel’s explosive rise has transformed the sporting landscape, with over 25,000 courts worldwide and a growing player base in more than 90 countries. The sport’s combination of strategic play, teamwork, fitness and high-energy rallies has made it a favourite for both casual players and seasoned athletes.Australia is quickly catching on to the trend, with new padel clubs opening across major cities and regional centres. As demand for state-of-the-art courts grows, APT Asia Pacific’s Laykold Padel Court is set to lead the way, offering an unmatched playing surface for the next generation of padel enthusiasts.A New Era for Padel Starts HereLaunching the world’s first Laykold Padel Court is a game-changing milestone in the sport’s evolution. As clubs, sports centres, and professional venues begin to upgrade their facilities, APT Asia Pacific provides the most advanced padel surface on the market. With a strong reputation for delivering high-performance courts worldwide, APT is committed to shaping the future of padel with surfaces designed for speed, precision, and longevity.

