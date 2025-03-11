Secretary Naig Launches Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Pilot Program for Schools

Students will enjoy fresh, local food sourced from Choose Iowa members’ farms and small businesses

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 10, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the launch of the Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Program for Schools. The pilot program aims to connect Iowa schools with Choose Iowa members to encourage school food service programs to buy more ingredients and serve more products sourced from local farmers and small businesses. The school pilot program was authorized during the 2024 legislative session and is an initiative of Choose Iowa, the state’s branding and marketing program that identifies and promotes Iowa grown, raised and made food, beverages and ag products.

“This program is a win for everyone involved. Students are served fresh, locally produced foods. Schools can support and build relationships with Choose Iowa members in their communities. School food service programs create new markets for small and beginning farmers to sell their products, and that helps generate economic activity in rural communities,” said Secretary Naig. “I strongly encourage schools around the state to apply for participation in this purchasing program.”

Eligible Products, Farmers and Small Businesses

Eligible products include meat and poultry, dairy products (other than milk), eggs, honey and produce. To be eligible for funding, schools must purchase food from a Choose Iowa member. If schools wish to purchase from specific Iowa farmers, they should encourage those farmers or businesses to apply to become a Choose Iowa member. Members will also enjoy a variety of benefits beyond being eligible to participate in this Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Pilot. Food hubs that are Choose Iowa members are also eligible for food purchases within the program. Products purchased through food hubs must come from Iowa producers.

Information for Schools

The program has a total budget of $70,000, and each school building is eligible for up to $1,000. Public and private schools are encouraged to apply. Schools must provide a minimum of a one-to-one (1:1) financial match. For example, a school receiving $1,000 must provide at least $1,000 from other sources for a total of $2,000 spent on local foods through the Choose Iowa program. The deadline for schools to apply is 12 p.m./CT on April 7. Applications will be accepted through the Choose Iowa website, and participating schools will be announced later this spring.

Additional details on the school pilot program can be found on the Choose Iowa website.

The school program accompanies the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Choose Iowa’s Food Purchasing Pilot Program for Food Banks, which launched last summer to connect food banks with Choose Iowa members to help alleviate hunger within our communities.

The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowaGrant@IowaAgriculture.gov.



