Toby Benenson Joins FlyHouse as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Growth and Enhance Operational Efficiency

Toby Benenson Brings Expertise to Streamline Operations and Fuel FlyHouse’s Next Phase of Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyHouse is pleased to announce the appointment of Toby Benenson as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Toby’s extensive experience leading organizations through growth and transformation will be invaluable as FlyHouse continues to innovate and expand. With a focus on optimizing efficiency and maintaining top-tier safety standards, Toby is the ideal leader to help steer FlyHouse through its next chapter of growth.Before joining FlyHouse, Toby served as Chief Operating Officer at Desert Jet and previously as Director of Mission Control at JSX. His expertise spans charter services, aircraft management, FBO operations, and maintenance repair stations. Toby’s deep understanding of scalable processes and his ability to build high-performing, cross-functional teams make him a trusted leader in the aviation sector.Toby’s vision for FlyHouse is centered on innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic growth. He will focus on enhancing operational systems, streamlining efficiencies, and implementing forward-thinking strategies that elevate both the employee and customer experience. Toby is committed to fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and safety, all while maintaining FlyHouse’s core values of Safety, Service, and Transparency.“I’m excited to be part of FlyHouse and work with such a great team,” said Toby Benenson, COO of FlyHouse. “FlyHouse has built something special, and I’m looking forward to helping streamline our operations, push for innovation, and scale in a way that keeps us focused on what really matters: delivering top-notch service while staying true to our core values.”“Toby’s expertise and leadership experience in aviation operations will be instrumental in helping FlyHouse scale, innovate, and continue setting new industry standards,” said Jack E. Lambert, Jr. , CEO of FlyHouse. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we move into this next phase of growth.”FlyHouse looks forward to Toby’s contributions in shaping the future of the company and the private aviation industry as a whole.About FlyHouseFlyHouse is an industry leader in private aircraft management, committed to delivering exceptional safety, service, and transparency. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, G200s, and Hawker 850XPs. Holding an ARG/US Platinum rating and worldwide certifications, FlyHouse manages over 1,000 aircraft on its platform. The company fosters a collaborative, team-based culture focused on providing best-in-class service to both customers and aircraft owners. In addition, FlyHouse’s innovative reverse auction app allows users to book luxury private flights at competitive prices, with jet owners bidding to offer the best rates based on user demand, ensuring both affordability and flexibility. For more information, please visit www.goflyhouse.com

