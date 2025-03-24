FlyHouse Names Al Mann Chief Safety Officer, Strengthening Safety as the Foundation of Its Ecosystem

Al Mann, FlyHouse Chief Safety Officer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyHouse is taking a major step forward in its mission to redefine private aviation with the appointment of Al Mann as Chief Safety Officer. With extensive experience across multiple sectors of aviation, Al is widely regarded as a leader in developing and maintaining world-class safety programs. His addition to FlyHouse underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring that safety is not just a priority but woven into every aspect of its operations."Safety is the backbone of everything we do at FlyHouse. Bringing Al on board is a game-changer, not just for our company, but for the entire industry. His leadership and expertise will help us set a new standard, making it clear that safety isn’t just a priority, it’s the foundation of how we operate every day." – Jack E. Lambert, Jr. , CEO of FlyHouse.Al previously served as Vice President of Corporate Safety, Security & Compliance at Wheels Up, where he played a key role in developing and expanding their safety infrastructure. He built and led a team responsible for internal and external compliance oversight, helping to establish Wheels Up as one of the most safety-focused operators in private aviation. His extensive industry involvement includes serving as Chair of the NBAA Domestic Operations Committee, a member of the NATA Air Charter Committee, and being appointed by the Secretary of Transportation to the FAA’s Training Standardization Working Group. Al is also a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society (FRAeS), a recognition of his global contributions to aviation safety and leadership.At FlyHouse, Al will be responsible for creating industry-leading safety programs and resources that will set a new benchmark for private aviation. His leadership will drive a proactive approach to risk management, compliance, and operational integrity, ensuring that FlyHouse continues to exceed industry standards and customer expectations."Safety isn’t just about following rules, it’s about building a culture where it’s second nature," said Al Mann. "FlyHouse is pushing private aviation forward, and I’m excited to be part of a team that doesn’t just talk about safety but lives it in every flight, every decision, and every interaction."With Al’s leadership, FlyHouse is reinforcing its industry-leading reputation, ensuring that safety remains the foundation of its innovation, service, and operational excellence.About FlyHouseFlyHouse is an industry leader in private aircraft management, committed to delivering exceptional safety, service, and transparency. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, G200s, and Hawker 850XPs. Holding an ARG/US Platinum rating and worldwide certifications, FlyHouse manages over 1,000 aircraft on its platform. The company fosters a collaborative, team-based culture focused on providing best-in-class service to both customers and aircraft owners. In addition, FlyHouse’s innovative reverse auction app allows users to book luxury private flights at competitive prices, with jet owners bidding to offer the best rates based on user demand, ensuring both affordability and flexibility. For more information, please visit www.goflyhouse.com

