NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/10/25-3/14/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
March 10 – March 14, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, March 10
Personal day
Tuesday, March 11
2025 Legislative Session bill review (all day)
Wednesday, March 12
9:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
10:25 a.m. Speak at Feed Utah Kickoff
Location: Utah Food Bank, Salt Lake City
Media Availability
12:45 p.m. Meet with Lt. Gov. Henderson
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Meet with Attorney General Brown
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, March 13
3:45 p.m. Speak at the National Forum of Civic Learning
Location: Hoover Institution, Stanford, CA
Friday, March 13
10:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:00 a.m. Board and Commissions Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Saturday, March 14
6:45 p.m. Speak at the 10th Annual Black & Blue Gala
Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
March 10 – March 14, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, March 10
No public meetings
Tuesday, March 11
No public meetings
Wednesday, March 12
9:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:45 p.m. Meet with Gov. Cox
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Speak at Honoring Utah’s Women Veterans event
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, March 13
No public meetings
Friday, March 14
10:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Board and Commissions Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of the Republic of Ireland
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
