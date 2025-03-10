Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/10/25-3/14/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

March 10 – March 14, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, March 10
Personal day

Tuesday, March 11
2025 Legislative Session bill review (all day)

Wednesday, March 12
9:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:25 a.m. Speak at Feed Utah Kickoff 

Location: Utah Food Bank, Salt Lake City

Media Availability

12:45 p.m. Meet with Lt. Gov. Henderson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Meet with Attorney General Brown

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, March 13

3:45 p.m. Speak at the National Forum of Civic Learning 

Location: Hoover Institution, Stanford, CA

Friday, March 13
10:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 a.m. Board and Commissions Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Saturday, March 14

6:45 p.m. Speak at the 10th Annual Black & Blue Gala

Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

March 10 – March 14, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, March 10

No public meetings

Tuesday, March 11
No public meetings

Wednesday, March 12

9:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:45 p.m. Meet with Gov. Cox

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Speak at Honoring Utah’s Women Veterans event

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, March 13

No public meetings

Friday, March 14
10:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Board and Commissions Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of the Republic of Ireland

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

