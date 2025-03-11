TrustInSoft Introduces Hybrid Rust, C, and C++ Analysis Service with Formal Methods for Complete Code Safety

RUST and TrustInSoft Mar_2025 Caroline Guillaume, TrustInSoft CEO TrustInSoft Logo

TrustInSoft expands expertise with Rust Code Analysis Services to ensure safe and secure software that feature at Embedded World 2025.

By taking advantage of our advanced formal methods via Rust Code Analysis Services, we can deliver precise and exhaustive analysis that enhances software security and reliability” — Caroline Guillaume, CEO of TrustInSoft

PARIS, FRANCE, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustInSoft , a leading provider of advanced software analysis tools, has launched Rust Code Analysis Services, the only code analysis solution currently available that is able to analyze a hybrid C/C++ and Rust code base.Rust has gained popularity for its speed, memory efficient performance, reputation for reliability, and demonstrable productivity gains. However, it can still be compromised by unwanted behaviors that must be found and rectified just as quickly and efficiently. As Rust adoption grows, professionals want to explore tools that help them harness Rust's safety features effectively while managing its complexity in real-world applications.“Our Rust Code Analysis Services are designed to address the critical software reliability needs of developers and managers who want assurance that their Rust or mixed Rust/C/C++ codebases are free from hidden vulnerabilities, especially in safety-critical or high-stakes applications,” said Caroline Guillaume, CEO of TrustInSoft. “By taking advantage of our advanced formal methods via Rust Code Analysis Services, we can deliver precise and exhaustive analysis that enhances software security and reliability for automotive development, industrial manufacturing, medical development and more, but do so with speed and precision,” she added.With Rust Code Analysis Services’ target-aware emulation capabilities, analysis can emulate specific hardware environments, therefore ensuring that the results account for the unique characteristics of the targeted system. Rust's ownership model, which manages memory safely and efficiently at compile time without requiring a garbage collector, helps developers avoid undefined behavior, thus eliminating runtime overhead. The addition of Rust Code Analysis Services provides mathematical guarantees of the absence of unwanted behaviors and memory safety issues in Rust and mixed C/C++/Rust codebases. Using formal methods, our experts ensure that your software satisfies reliability and safety requirements and is free of critical vulnerabilities even in the most complex or unsafe scenarios.Rust Code Analysis Services customers benefit from access to the expertise of TrustInSoft’s team, who handle the analysis and deliver actionable reports, eliminating the costs of acquiring formal methods expertise or provide in-house training.“Our service equips software development teams with a powerful tool to deliver software that is more secure, reliable, and innovative, which helps them stand out in their market,” commented Guillaume. “The benefit of outsourcing the analysis to our team of experts eliminates the need to invest in in-house training or hiring specialized personnel, which is a win for organizations looking to save time and resources.”Rust Code Analysis Services simplify code analysis processes for ISO 26262, ISO 21434, DO-178C, AUTOSAR, CERT-C and many other standards.In addition, companies navigating the requirements to meet cybersecurity standards or regulations, in particular CISA guidance regarding the need for memory-safe software will welcome how Rust Code Analysis Services can help them achieve compliance. TrustInSoft is a member of The Rust Foundation and its Safety-Critical Rust Consortium who, with other members, are developing guidelines, linters, libraries, static analysis tools, formal methods and language subsets to meet industrial and legal requirements to aid Industries particularly concerned with functional safety such as transportation (including automotive, aviation, space), energy, life sciences, and more.Rust Code Analysis Services and other TrustInSoft products and services can be found on Booth 4-340 at Embedded World 2025 from 11-13 March in Nuremberg, Germany.-END-About TrustInSoftTrustInSoft is a leader in advanced software analysis tools and services that specializes in formal verification of C and C++ source code to ensure safety, security and reliability. Recognized by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for leveraging advanced formal methods, including abstract interpretation, TrustInSoft can mathematically guarantee analysed software is free of critical runtime errors and vulnerabilities. TrustInSoft serves a diverse range of industries including automotive, aerospace, defence, consumer electronics, and IoT industries.

