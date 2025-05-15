TrustInSoft Supports Thales in Securing Next-Generation Avionics and Communication Systems

Thales and TrustInSoft announcement_May 15_2025 Caroline Guillaume, TrustInSoft CEO TrustInSoft Logo

French aerospace and defense giant entrusts TrustInSoft to boost coms system security.

Supporting an industry leader like Thales demonstrates the strategic value of mathematically verified software in high-assurance sectors such as aerospace and defense” — Caroline Guillaume, CEO of TrustInSoft

PARIS, FRANCE, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustInSoft , a global leader in software security and formal verification solutions, has announced that Thales , the French multinational aerospace and defense electronics corporation, has selected TrustInSoft Analyzer to reinforce the cybersecurity and reliability of its future avionics and communication systems.As software complexity grows within safety- and mission-critical environments, ensuring the absence of memory vulnerabilities and runtime errors becomes paramount. By leveraging TrustInSoft’s code analysis technology, Thales is strengthening its software assurance processes to meet the highest standards of safety and cybersecurity compliance. TrustInSoft Analyzer provides mathematical guarantees of the absence of critical software defects—such as buffer overflows, uninitialized memory access, and integer overflows—through advanced formal methods. This capability helps organizations like Thales verify software robustness with full path and context sensitivity across all execution scenarios.“Supporting an industry leader like Thales demonstrates the strategic value of mathematically verified software in high-assurance sectors such as aerospace and defense,” said Caroline Guillaume, CEO of TrustInSoft. “Our technology empowers engineering teams to achieve compliance and deliver software that is demonstrably safe, secure, and free from critical vulnerabilities.”By integrating seamlessly into existing Agile and V-model workflows, TrustInSoft Analyzer enables engineering teams to accelerate validation timelines, reduce the cost of error detection, and support certification efforts under DO-178C, DO-326A, and other rigorous regulatory standards.###About TrustInSoftTrustInSoft is a leader in advanced software analysis tools and services that specializes in formal verification of C and C++ source code to ensure safety, security and reliability. Recognized by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for leveraging advanced formal methods, including abstract interpretation, TrustInSoft can mathematically guarantee analyzed software is free of critical runtime errors and vulnerabilities. TrustInSoft serves a diverse range of industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and IoT industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.