Menlo Micro Unveils Updated High-Performance MM5622 Fully Integrated Loopback Solution at SWTest Conference

Upgraded high-speed performance at 80Gbps, the MM5622 DC-coupled, high-speed loopback relay is opening more applications and providing more performance margin

We are thrilled to be exhibiting at SWTest for the first time, and to announce this major performance upgrade to our already successful MM5622 loopback relay” — Chris Giovanniello, Menlo Micro Co-Founder and SVP, RF Business Unit

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo Microsystems, Inc. ( Menlo Micro ), the company that has created an entirely new category of electronic switching solutions with its Ideal Switchtechnology, announced the release of its enhanced MM5622 DC-coupled high-speed loopback relay, called the MM5622-01NBX. The upgraded version of the MM5622 delivers improved high-speed performance at 80Gbps, enabling broader application coverage and increased performance margin for testing the latest high-speed digital interfaces. The company will be showcasing its complete portfolio of high-speed loopback test solutions in Booth 315 at the Semiconductor Wafer Test Conference (SWTest) taking place June 2–4 in Carlsbad, California.The MM5622 system-in-package (SiP) solution fully integrates a driver, charge pump, and 12 high performance switch channels, offering significant board footprint reduction for production loopback test solutions. The MM5622 Ideal Switch supports the differential signal switching required for dozens of high-speed SerDes buses, now to 80Gbps data-rates, with significant improvements in RF return loss, phase matching, insertion loss and channel balancing. These enhancements enable vastly improved eye-diagram performance, essential for testing the high-speed digital interfaces on dozens of different high-performance system on chips (SoCs) for both wafer sort and final test solutions.“We are thrilled to be exhibiting at SWTest for the first time, and to announce this major performance upgrade to our already successful MM5622 loopback relay,” said Menlo Micro Co-Founder and Senior Vice President RF Business Unit, Chris Giovanniello. “We remain committed to providing customized solutions to the biggest challenges facing test engineers as they try and validate the performance of some of the world’s most complex SoCs. The MM5622 is a direct result of listening to our lead customers and adapting our products to meet their latest challenges.”In addition to showcasing the newly released MM5622, Menlo Micro is also introducing its latest software tools created to facilitate the design of production load boards using their high-speed loopback relay products. The Ideal SwitchHSIO SignalFlow Studio is an interactive web-based tool that helps test engineers connect their DUT and ATE tester pins into one of the many selectable MM56xx high-speed loopback relay products. The tool highlights the possible connection paths, performance tradeoffs, and programming instructions, ensuring that test engineers are getting the optimal performance out of the device and reducing the risk of any connection errors in the board design.To learn more about Menlo Micro, its Ideal Switch technology, the newly enhanced MM5622 loopback relay, or the new Ideal SwitchHSIO SignalFlow Studio, visit Booth 315 at SWTest 2025 or go to www.menlomicro.com AvailabilityFor MM5622 evaluations, ordering and pricing details, please contact a Menlo Micro sales representative at sales@menlomicro.com.About Menlo MicroHeadquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switchtechnology. The Ideal Switcheliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo Micro is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

