Generous Donation to the National Cybersecurity Center from RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence Supports Cyber Camps for Colorado Springs Youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is thrilled to announce a generous donation from RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence in support of NCC’s summer camp programming. This contribution will equip the camps with new, state-of-the-art computers, providing young students with the resources they need to explore and develop critical cybersecurity skills."We are deeply grateful to RedSense for their substantial donation," said Greg Oslan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Cybersecurity Center. "This contribution will not only enhance our summer camp curriculum but also ensure that young aspiring cybersecurity experts have access to the latest tools and technology, preparing them for a successful future in this critical field."The NCC’s summer camps provide hands-on experience in cybersecurity, where participants learn to think critically about security challenges and develop the skills necessary to combat evolving cyber threats. With RedSense’s donation, campers will now have access to top-quality computers, enabling them to engage in real-time simulations, coding challenges, and other interactive learning experiences.“We are proud to support the National Cybersecurity Center’s mission of nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity leaders,” said Kevin Stear, CEO of RedSense. “As the world becomes increasingly dependent on digital systems, it’s essential that we provide young people with the tools and knowledge they need to protect our future.”For more information about the National Cybersecurity Center or to learn how to support future initiatives, visit www.cyber-center.org About the National Cybersecurity Center (NCC)The National Cybersecurity Center is 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to providing cybersecurity awareness, knowledge, and solutions to individuals and organizations with the goal of enabling a cyber-resilient society.About RedSense Cyber Threat IntelligenceRedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence provides top-tier products and services to many of the world’s most sophisticated corporate threat intelligence teams and security organizations. As companies rethink their intelligence frameworks for greater efficacy and cost-effectiveness, RedSense evolves with them, providing innovative solutions that increase efficiency, reduce risk, and help protect organizations from substantial harm.

