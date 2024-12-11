Enerflo Installers Gain Powerful New Finance Options with GoodLeap TPO

Enerflo is excited to announce the launch of GoodLeap's Third-Party Owned (TPO) solar financing solution on the Enerflo Platform, now available in 15 states.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enerflo, the premier software platform for residential solar sales, finance and project management, is excited to announce the launch of GoodLeap's Third-Party Owned (TPO) solar financing solution on the Enerflo Platform. Now available in 15 states, the GoodLeap TPO integration offers Enerflo Partners a powerful new financing option that can be easily accessed directly within the Enerflo platform—making Enerflo one of the first platforms to offer GoodLeap TPO and the first to provide this ultra-streamlined solar financing model.As part of its financing engine, Enerflo has offered GoodLeap loan products on the platform since 2020. Enerflo has the most integrations for residential solar projects, making it the platform of choice for integrated solar finance options in the industry. The new GoodLeap TPO offering enhances the platform's capabilities and provides a game-changing financing solution that benefits homeowners, solar sales organizations, and installers/EPCs alike.What Is TPO (Third-Party Ownership)?GoodLeap TPO allows homeowners to enjoy the benefits of solar energy without purchasing the system. Instead, the system is owned by a third party, and the homeowner either leases the system or pays for the power it generates via a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). This flexible financing model eliminates the need for upfront costs and provides immediate savings.Benefits to the HomeownerEnerflo Partners can now offer homeowners significant benefits through GoodLeap TPO:- No Upfront Costs: Homeowners can install solar without any large upfront payments, making solar more accessible to a wider range of customers.- Predictable Energy Bills: With a lease or PPA, homeowners typically benefit from lower, stable energy rates compared to local utility costs, which may help them save on monthly energy expenses.- No Maintenance Hassle: GoodLeap handles all system maintenance and operations, ensuring the system operates efficiently for years without the need for homeowner involvement.- Energy Storage Option: Homeowners can pair GoodLeap TPO with battery storage, allowing for enhanced energy resilience and the ability to store excess energy for future use.- Benefits to Residential Solar Sales OrganizationsEnerflo’s integration of GoodLeap TPO gives solar sales organizations the tools they need to succeed:- Expanded Customer Reach: Offering TPO financing allows sales teams to target a broader market of homeowners who don’t prefer system ownership and still want to enjoy the benefits of solar.- Seamless Financing Process: With the GoodLeap TPO solution embedded directly into the Enerflo Platform, the financing process is simplified and accelerated, saving time and improving deal flow.- Increased Customer Satisfaction: TPO provides an attractive, hassle-free financing option for homeowners, which can lead to higher close rates and longer-term customer relationships.Benefits to Solar Installers and EPCsFor installers and EPCs working with Enerflo, the GoodLeap TPO option offers key benefits:- Predictable Payment Cycles: Installers and EPCs benefit from more reliable cash flow and timely payments, allowing for better project planning and smoother operations.- Integrated Process Management: The TPO integration into Enerflo’s platform simplifies project workflows, ensuring an efficient and streamlined experience for all stakeholders.About GoodLeapGoodLeap is a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more. Over 1 million homeowners have benefited from GoodLeap’s simple, fast, and frictionless technology that makes the adoption of these products more affordable, accessible, and easier to understand. Thousands of professionals deploying home efficiency and solar solutions rely on GoodLeap's proprietary, AI-powered applications and developer tools to drive more transparent customer communication, deeper business intelligence, and streamlined payment and operations. The GoodLeap platform has led to more than $27 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018.About EnerfloEnerflo is the only Lead-to-PTO, open API Solar Platform designed to streamline residential solar operations. By consolidating technology, centralizing data, and driving process efficiencies, Enerflo reduces soft costs and project timelines for Installers, EPCs, and Sales Dealers. Purpose-built for the solar industry, Enerflo connects essential tools and native platform features into a single, unified system that automates sales and business processes. Trusted by leading solar providers, Enerflo powers billions of dollars in solar sales annually, delivering a seamless, connected workflow from lead to PTO.For more information about Enerflo’s integration with GoodLeap TPO or to get started, visit enerflo.com/goodleap

