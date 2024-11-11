Change in VA Benefits Means Families Now Get $978 to Cremate

Thank You for Your Service Military Cemetery Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for Veterans Day, recent changes in VA benefits mean the US government will now reimburse veteran families that qualify up to $978 for a burial or cremation, according to J.G. Sandom, CEO of Cremstar, an online cremation service available in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.“Since Cremstar’s starting price for a direct cremation is only $893,” says Sandom, “that means your cremation is covered. Plus, if you inter that urn in a columbarium,” Sandom adds, “you may be eligible for a reimbursement of $978, just for that.”To see who is eligible and to apply for reimbursement online, veterans are encouraged to visit the VA website . Cremstar offers families a comprehensive Veterans Planning Kit so that they’re ready when the time comes. (Visit cremstar.com and click on Forms & Kits in the footer.)Veterans can reach out to an accredited Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for assistance. They can also contact their state office of Veterans Affairs for help with their application. And, they can always call the VA at (800) 827-1000 for benefits information.How does it work?If a veteran has died and you believe they qualify, you must first order and pay for the cremation. If you order online using Cremstar, they will provide you with all of the paperwork you’ll need to obtain reimbursement.Veterans have two years from the time of the passing to apply for reimbursement.The VA will review the application and, if the veteran was honorably discharged and in good standing, the authorized Next-of-Kin will be reimbursed up to $978 for the cremation. Veterans who die because of a service-connected disability may be eligible for the highest level of death benefits — up to $2,000.“During their lifetime, vets serve our country with dignity and respect. The least we can do is make sure they’re treated the same way as they move on. We at Cremstar are proud to support this veteran’s program,” Sandom concludes. “With every Cremstar cremation, we also fund the planting of a tree in memory of the fallen. They will never be forgotten.”This Veterans Day, visit cremstar.com to learn more about the new death benefits available to veterans and their families.

