Partner Real Estate App Delivers 525 Engaged Users and 17,000+ Page Views in Just 28 Days
EINPresswire.com/ -- 📲 Real estate tech built for engagement and conversion.
The numbers are in, and Partner Real Estate App is changing the game for agents, homebuyers, and sellers alike. In just 28 days, the app has seen 525 active users, 17,000+ page views, and industry-leading engagement metrics—proving that a high-tech, high-touch experience is the future of real estate.
Why it Matters for Agents
Unlike traditional real estate portals, Partner Real Estate App isn’t just a search tool—it’s a retention and conversion engine. Buyers and sellers aren’t just browsing; they’re interacting, saving searches, requesting tours, engaging with vendor referrals, and chatting with agents in real-time.
📌 525 active users—engaging daily with property searches, mortgage calculators, and agent communication.
📌 32 page views per user—indicating deeper exploration of listings, resources, and vendor recommendations.
📌 2 minutes 30 seconds average session time—double the industry benchmark for website visits.
“This isn’t just another real estate app. It’s an end-to-end solution that keeps agents at the center of the transaction,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate. “The level of engagement we’re seeing proves that when you provide real value, clients stay connected—leading to more conversions and closed deals.”
A Branded Client Portal That Keeps Buyers and Sellers Engaged
With co-search, chat, vendor referrals, and built-in transaction education, the Partner Real Estate App is designed to keep clients engaged from the first meeting to close—all in one place.
🔥 Property Search & Referral—Agents and clients can create custom saved searches with map boundaries, keyword filters, and instant notifications.
🔥 Tour Requests & Notes—Buyers can request showings, chat with their agent about properties, take notes, and upload tour photos.
🔥 Real-Time Chat—A modern messaging experience that feels like Instagram DMs—clients get push notifications instantly.
🔥 Vendor Referrals—Agents can feature preferred vendors and affiliated services, helping clients connect with trusted mortgage lenders, home inspectors, and more.
🔥 Automations & CRM Integration—All user activity is synced directly into an agent’s CRM, allowing for automated follow-ups, lead scoring, and smart campaigns.
A Game-Changer for Real Estate Agents
For agents, the Partner Real Estate App acts as a full MLS replacement tool, integrating property data directly into their CRM. With automated saved searches, AI-powered lead tracking, and vendor engagement notifications, agents can stay ahead of the competition.
“Engaged clients mean closed deals,” Kusuma added. “Agents using this app are seeing more conversations, stronger retention, and a higher conversion rate from leads to sales.”
The Future of Real Estate Engagement is Here
With over 17,000 page views in just 28 days, the Partner Real Estate App is proving that a seamless, all-in-one experience is exactly what today’s buyers and sellers demand.
🚀 Ready to elevate your real estate business? Get the Partner Real Estate App in the hands of your clients today. Because in 2025, engagement = closed deals.
For more information, visit Partner Real Estate’s website or download the app now.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
The numbers are in, and Partner Real Estate App is changing the game for agents, homebuyers, and sellers alike. In just 28 days, the app has seen 525 active users, 17,000+ page views, and industry-leading engagement metrics—proving that a high-tech, high-touch experience is the future of real estate.
Why it Matters for Agents
Unlike traditional real estate portals, Partner Real Estate App isn’t just a search tool—it’s a retention and conversion engine. Buyers and sellers aren’t just browsing; they’re interacting, saving searches, requesting tours, engaging with vendor referrals, and chatting with agents in real-time.
📌 525 active users—engaging daily with property searches, mortgage calculators, and agent communication.
📌 32 page views per user—indicating deeper exploration of listings, resources, and vendor recommendations.
📌 2 minutes 30 seconds average session time—double the industry benchmark for website visits.
“This isn’t just another real estate app. It’s an end-to-end solution that keeps agents at the center of the transaction,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate. “The level of engagement we’re seeing proves that when you provide real value, clients stay connected—leading to more conversions and closed deals.”
A Branded Client Portal That Keeps Buyers and Sellers Engaged
With co-search, chat, vendor referrals, and built-in transaction education, the Partner Real Estate App is designed to keep clients engaged from the first meeting to close—all in one place.
🔥 Property Search & Referral—Agents and clients can create custom saved searches with map boundaries, keyword filters, and instant notifications.
🔥 Tour Requests & Notes—Buyers can request showings, chat with their agent about properties, take notes, and upload tour photos.
🔥 Real-Time Chat—A modern messaging experience that feels like Instagram DMs—clients get push notifications instantly.
🔥 Vendor Referrals—Agents can feature preferred vendors and affiliated services, helping clients connect with trusted mortgage lenders, home inspectors, and more.
🔥 Automations & CRM Integration—All user activity is synced directly into an agent’s CRM, allowing for automated follow-ups, lead scoring, and smart campaigns.
A Game-Changer for Real Estate Agents
For agents, the Partner Real Estate App acts as a full MLS replacement tool, integrating property data directly into their CRM. With automated saved searches, AI-powered lead tracking, and vendor engagement notifications, agents can stay ahead of the competition.
“Engaged clients mean closed deals,” Kusuma added. “Agents using this app are seeing more conversations, stronger retention, and a higher conversion rate from leads to sales.”
The Future of Real Estate Engagement is Here
With over 17,000 page views in just 28 days, the Partner Real Estate App is proving that a seamless, all-in-one experience is exactly what today’s buyers and sellers demand.
🚀 Ready to elevate your real estate business? Get the Partner Real Estate App in the hands of your clients today. Because in 2025, engagement = closed deals.
For more information, visit Partner Real Estate’s website or download the app now.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.