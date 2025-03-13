ABP Technology Named Official Distributor for Teltonika Networks

ABP Technology Named Official Teltonika Distributor

ABP Technology becomes an official distributor for Teltonika Networks, expanding LTE and IoT solutions for resellers with reliable, NDAA-compliant connectivity.

Teltonika's advanced LTE routers are ideal for resellers needing failover for critical data functions and rugged, easy-to-deploy wireless solutions for video surveillance—all at a great price.” — Robert Messer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas, TX – March 12, 2025 – ABP Technology (ABPTech) has been appointed an official distributor for Teltonika Networks , a global manufacturer of networking devices. This partnership adds Teltonika’s advanced LTE routers and IoT connectivity devices to ABPTech’s offerings, addressing critical failover and video surveillance needs for its resellers.“Teltonika's advanced LTE routers are ideal for resellers needing failover for critical data functions and rugged, easy-to-deploy wireless solutions for video surveillance—all at a great price. Teltonika is made in Europe and fully NDAA and TAA compliant,” said Robert Messer, CEO of ABP Technology.“We selected ABP for their highly qualified integrators and MSP partners in mobile video surveillance and their nationwide network of AI, IoT, and failover technology partners. ABPTech is one of the few distributors that offer a high level of pre-sales and tech support, which is very important to us,” said Mantvydas Vaičius, Teltonika’s Director of Sales for the Americas.This collaboration gives resellers new revenue opportunities with expanded wireless offerings, while end-users benefit from reliable, easy-to-deploy connectivity for critical systems.About ABP TechnologyABP Technology is a Dallas, Texas-based, value-added distributor of IP technology products and solutions throughout the Americas, including the United States, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean. ABPTech’s portfolio includes IP communications, surveillance and physical security, and wired and wireless infrastructure, serving a wide network of integrators, resellers, MSPs, and service providers.About Teltonika NetworksTeltonika Networks, part of the Teltonika IoT Group, is a rapidly growing technology company that manufactures professional network connectivity equipment for international markets. With long-term experience in industrial IoT and M2M communication, Teltonika has developed a wide portfolio of products for complex Industry 4.0, smart city, and green energy applications. All Teltonika devices are manufactured and assembled in-house in Lithuania, ensuring the highest quality and full compliance with NDAA and TAA requirements.

