fija Strengthens DeFi Security with Multiple Smart Contract Audits from softstack

Fija’s Smart Contracts: Audited & Secured by softstack

Softstack audited fija’s Vault, Curve, GMX, and Aave strategies—identifying 50+ vulnerabilities, all resolved, with no critical risks found.

Security is non-negotiable in DeFi. Partnering with softstack allowed us to strengthen our smart contract security, ensuring a safer experience for our enterprise clients.” — Lieven Hauspie, CTO, fija

FLENSBURG, SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, GERMANY, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where security breaches can cost millions, fija took a proactive stance—partnering with softstack for four independent security audits. By addressing vulnerabilities before they could be exploited, fija reinforced its commitment to security, transparency, and long-term user protection.A Rigorous Security Audit ProcessSince June 2023, softstack has conducted extensive audits of fija’s ecosystem, ensuring that its smart contracts meet the highest security standards. The audits focused on:✅ Vault & Core Protocol – Safeguarding deposits, withdrawals, and fund security✅ Curve & Convex Strategies – Enhancing liquidity and yield optimization mechanisms✅ GMX & Aave Optimizer – Strengthening risk management in lending and leveraged tradingEach audit assessed smart contract security, access controls, and transaction safety to ensure that user funds remain protected.Key Security Findings & Enhancements🔍 50+ vulnerabilities identified and resolved🛡 No critical security issues detected🔄 Improvements in fund allocation, transaction handling, and access controlsFollowing the audits, fija implemented critical security upgrades, making its technology more resilient against potential threats. This proactive approach sets a benchmark for security best practices in DeFi.About fijafija is a Munich, Liechtenstein and Czech Republic based crypto yield product specializing in automated and tokenized DeFi yield strategies. By offering MiCAR and MiFID compliant crypto yield products, fija provides investors with compliant, easy and transparent ways to earn yield. fija’s products are integrated as vaults with crypto platforms, listed as tokens on crypto brokers and exchanges and are directly offered via its own dApp. fija’s smart contracts integrate with Aave, GMX, Curve, and Convex, ensuring optimized investment strategies for both institutional and retail users.About softstackSoftstack is a Web3 service provider for software development and top-tier blockchain security firm, specializing in smart contract audits, penetration testing, and security consulting. With extensive experience in DeFi security, softstack helps Web3 projects stay secure, efficient, and compliant in an evolving blockchain ecosystem.📖 See how fija improved its security—Read the full audit report on GitHub or visit softstack.io for more details.

