The Media Trust Launches TMT Governance to Solve Privacy Compliance Gaps and Secure Consumer Data

TMT Governance - Bolstering data governance and privacy compliance capabilities.

Privacy-friendly solution empowers enterprise brands, commerce companies, & publishers to track and manage third-party data activity on their websites and apps

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With companies facing massive fines for failing to comply with an increasingly complex data privacy regulation landscape, Digital Trust & Safety leader The Media Trust proudly announces TMT Governance to bolster data governance and privacy compliance capabilities.

By auditing third-party tracker deployment (e.g., cookies and pixels) and data collection, TMT Governance eliminates lapses in regulatory compliance and prevents data leakage – all while using privacy-friendly technology with audit reports that can be shared with regulators.

TMT Governance is not a replacement for privacy compliance tools like consent management platforms (CMPs), but serves as a crucial complement, enhancing their effectiveness.

While CMPs collect consumer privacy preferences and share these signals with third-party partners, they only track first-party data collection. TMT Governance verifies that third parties are following CMP signals, while also auditing what additional unauthorized or prohibited parties are being called.

In addition, TMT Governance offers insight into first-party data usage, such as whether data from essential cookie users is being shared with social media or used for marketing or advertising purposes.

Leveraging 100K+ digital personas across the globe, TMT Governance’s privacy-friendly approach enables detection and mitigation of compliance risks associated with regulations such as GDPR, CPRA, COPPA, MHMD, and HIPAA. All data findings are publicly available for regulators.

Other features of TMT Governance include:

- Identify Shadow IT. Proprietary forensic technology digs into sites and apps to detect and discover all third-party code executions, empowering companies to find unauthorized parties.

- Comprehensive Auditing of Third-Party Activity. TMT Governance captures all tracker deployments, like cookies and pixels, as well as calls to unauthorized or prohibited third parties.

- Regression Testing. When introducing new first- or third-party code,TMT Governance allows organizations to easily check changes in their compliance risk profile.

- Real-Time Alerts. Receive instant notifications on data policy violations across

digital properties.

- Credible Audit Trails. TMT Governance audits use digital personas instead of real consumer data, providing the only publicly available compliance records for regulators. This ensures a clear, verifiable audit trail, making it the most straightforward way to reduce compliance risk.

“Third-party data collection has been a blind spot in regulatory compliance and a major vulnerability in protecting consumer data,” said Chris Olson, CEO of The Media Trust. “TMT Governance delivers unparalleled visibility into third-party activities on consumer-facing websites and apps, revealing exactly how real user data is handled. With TMT Governance, enterprise brands, e-commerce giants, retailers, and digital publishers can take control of their compliance risk with confidence.”

To learn more, visit https://www.TMTGovernance.com

ABOUT THE MEDIA TRUST

Established in 2005, The Media Trust is the leading provider of Digital Trust and Safety solutions for publishers, apps, adtech, commerce media, and more. This includes malware/malvertising prevention; offensive ad content identification; creative QA automation; ad categorization; privacy and regulatory compliance, and more. More than 600 publishers, adtech platforms (SSPs, DSPs, ad exchanges), mobile apps, and retailers rely on The Media Trust’s solutions to protect consumers from digital dangers, deliver high-quality experiences, and optimize business outcomes. To learn more, visit mediatrust.com.

