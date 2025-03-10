Kolter Homes Recognized with Two Silver Nationals

Kolter Homes team at The Nationals Chelsea Cabasal

Atlanta-area active adult communities recognized for excellence

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolter Homes is the winner of two coveted Silver Awards in The Nationals competition hosted by the National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC) on behalf of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). These awards celebrate excellence in new home sales and marketing.Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are finalists for the Gold Awards, presented during The Nationals award show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on February 25, 2025, during the International Builders’ Show.Cresswind’s Silver Awards include:• Best Community Welcome Center – Cresswind at Spring Haven• 55+ Community Lifestyle Director of the Year – Chelsea Cabasal, Cresswind GeorgiaCresswind at Spring Haven, Kolter’s newest active adult community in Newnan, won Silver for Best Community Welcome Center. Opened in March 2024, the community has sold over 100 homes and offers active adult home shoppers 12 unique home designs.“We are delighted to be honored as a Silver winner for our Welcome Center,” said Andrew Hitch, Community Director of Cresswind at Spring Haven. This award is a testament to Kolter Homes’ focus on providing an exceptional customer experience during the buying process for active adults.”The Welcome Center is designed to meet the needs of our homebuyers. It offers a well-appointed foyer with a hospitality bar, comfortable seating to elevate the experience, and innovative sales tools.Chelsea Cabasal, Lifestyle Director at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, has received a Silver National award in the highly competitive 55+ Community Lifestyle Director of the Year category. Cabasal creates exceptional programming at the Hoschton, Georgia, community focused on Cresswind’s Set Yourself FREE pillars of Fitness, Relationships, Education and Entertainment. Her event management experience and passion for community engagement positively impact the residents’ lives daily.“Chelsea brings enthusiasm and creativity to her job daily. It is no surprise that she won Silver and has a shot at winning gold,” said Mark LaClaire, Director of Lifestyle for Kolter Homes. “We can’t wait to cheer Chelsea on to win the Gold in February at The Nationals.”Prospective buyers interested in the 55+ lifestyle at Cresswind at Spring Haven are encouraged to visit www.CresswindSpringHaven.com to learn more. To learn more about Cresswind Georgia, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com . For complete details regarding the latest Cresswind communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, visit www.Cresswind.com

