Stacy Padula selected for IAOTP’S Female Visionary of the Year and Top 25 Global Impact Leaders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacy Padula was recently selected to be featured in the latest Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders and as Top Female Visionary of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.The Female Visionary Award is presented to only one Female each year from IAOTP who has brought significant change to her community through her work, community outreach and passion for her industry. While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Stacy Padula has proven herself an extraordinary professional and expert in the fields of literature, education, and publishing. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaStacy is the Founder and President of Briley & Baxter Publications LLC, a publishing company in support of animal rescues. In 2021, Briley & Baxter Publications began helping new authors break into the publishing industry while donating 10% of all publishing royalties to animal rescues. Recipients have included Last Hope K9 Rescue, the Wolf Conservation Center, WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue, Dachshund Rescue of South Florida, Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, Tiny Tim On Wheels Foundation, Freedom Service Dogs of America, and Silicon Valley Pet Project. Through her publishing company, named after her own miniature dachshunds, Stacy has published over 50 authors and released over 100 books thus far. The mission of the company is to not only help new talent get discovered, but also publish books that inspire readers to use their gifts and talents to positively impact the world. Through Briley & Baxter Publications, Stacy uses her mentoring skills, along with her years’ worth of experience as an author, to guide writers through the process of getting a book published and marketing it to the world. Briley & Baxter Publications has accumulated sales in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe, reaching thousands of readers across the globe with inspiring and positive messages.Prior to founding Briley & Baxter Publications, Stacy was already a successful published author of young adult books. Her multi award-winning first series, Montgomery Lake High, was published between 2010-2014, and each of the five books help teenagers navigate social battles commonly faced in high school. Stacy’s multi award-winning Gripped series (ongoing) focuses on prescription drug abuse and mental health in young adults, following the suspenseful story of NFL hopeful Taylor Dunkin, his family, and his community. Gripped is currently being adapted for television by Emmy-Award winning writer and producer Mark Blutman. In 2020, Stacy began working closely with NBA Coach Brett Gunning on a faith-based children’s book series titled On the Right Path, which shares life lessons with readers through the game of basketball. On the Right Path was endorsed by Pastor Joel Osteen, NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin McHale, and Mike D’Antoni as a series that belongs in every school, church, and library. Stacy is now the author of sixteen books with her next one already in the works.In addition to her literary endeavors, Stacy also owns and manages a highly successful college counseling company in Massachusetts for which she works full time, guiding high schoolers and their families through the complicated college application process. Each year, Stacy takes on 20 students per grade to counsel and mentor, helping them select their college majors, create their college list, build their resumes, write their application essays, and fill out their applications. Prior to founding South Shore College Consulting and Tutoring in 2016, Stacy was the director of operations at another private education company for eight years, where she managed a staff of 30 tutors and developed all company curriculum.Throughout her illustrious career, Stacy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. Last year she was awarded Top International Social Impact Hero by IAOTP, named Woman of the Year by The CIO Times, and her publishing company was inducted into the Plymouth Business Hall of Fame. In addition, her book, Montgomery Lake High #3: The Aftermath won the bronze award for “Best Teen Book” in the Readers’ Choice Book Awards. In 2023, she was featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication and named Top Global Impact Author of the Year as well. She was also named to her region’s “40 Under 40” for her success as an author and educator. Her book, Montgomery Lake High #2: When Darkness Tries to Hide won the gold award for “Best Teen Book” in the 2023 Readers’ Choice Book Awards. For 2022, she was selected as Top Inspirational Author of the Year, was honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel, and was featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Her book Gripped Part 1: The Truth We Never Told won the gold award and her book Gripped Part 5: Taylor’s Story won the silver award for “Best Teen Book” in the Readers’ Choice Book Awards. She was also invited onto the judges panel for the Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious contest for creative young adults, sponsored by Scholastic, The New York Times, and Bloomberg Philanthropies. In addition to her most recent accomplishments, Stacy was broadcast on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square, New York City as Empowered Woman of the Year in 2021 and selected as Top Educational Consultant of the Year by IAOTP in 2019. She was named a Social Impact Hero by Authority Magazine, featured on the cover of T.I.P Magazine twice, and awarded the Albert Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. She has also been featured in Marquis Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World, as well as Cambridge Who’s Who for Young Professionals. Stacy will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection as one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders and Female Visionary of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Padula for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Stacy Padula is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Stacy credits her tenacity, faith, and mentors for helping her along the road, as well as her unwavering dedication and enthusiasm for her companies’ successes. When not working, she enjoys traveling, teaching Bible studies, taking online classes, and spending time with her family. In the future, she plans to continue offering professional advice to authors, students, and their families in any way she can.For more information on Stacy, please visit: www.stacypadula.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

