DUPLEXITY Announces Release of New Single 'Labyrinth' with Special Performance at The Troubadour

Indie rock duo DUPLEXITY is set to release new single, "Labyrinth", headlining an all-ages performance at legendary venue, The Troubadour this Black Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie-rock sensation DUPLEXITY is set to captivate audiences with the release of their highly anticipated new single, " Labyrinth ," on Black Friday, November 28, 2025. To celebrate this milestone, the dynamic sibling duo will headline an all-ages performance at the iconic Troubadour in West Hollywood."Labyrinth" delves into the intense emotional struggles of individuals navigating their own facades. The track’s evocative soundscape embodies the suffocating sensation of traversing an emotional maze, capturing the conflict between the fear of vulnerability and the yearning for genuine connection.The release event promises an unforgettable night as DUPLEXITY showcases their evolving sound and introduces their new bandmates, Scarlett Snow on guitar and Kaiya Christner on drums, both talented performers who bring nearly a decade of experience from their time with Midnight Butterfly.Event Details:Date: Friday, November 28, 2025Venue: The Troubadour, West Hollywood, CAShow Time: Doors 7:00 PM; DUPLEXITY 10:00 PMAdmission: $15 (All Ages Show)Supporting Acts: The B-Sides, 7evendaze, Emma Garfin, and Legace MayesTickets are available for purchase via Ticketweb About DUPLEXITY:DUPLEXITY's contemporary pop-rock sound merges diverse influences, from '90s rock and metal to southern rock, intentionally blurring genre lines. Their lyrics resonate with themes pertinent to their generation, including growth, living in the moment, and navigating life in Los Angeles. Formed by teenage siblings Savannah Judy and Luke Judy, DUPLEXITY has quickly emerged as a prominent name in pop-rock, channeling a decade of experience as child actors into compelling musical narratives.Since their debut on the LA music scene in 2023, DUPLEXITY has garnered considerable recognition, including:-Crowned "America's Next Top Hitmaker" by Rolling Stone, which included a feature in the magazine and a performance at SXSW, Rolling Stone's Future Of Music Showcase.-Named "one of the most promising names to remember" by SPIN magazine.-Their debut EP, Billboards, peaked at #3 on the iTunes Alternative chart and amassed over 1.5Million streams.- 4 singles submitted for consideration for the 2026 Recording Academy's Grammy nomination.Join DUPLEXITY as they launch "Labyrinth" and embark on their next chapter. Follow their journey and find ticket links at Ticketweb and the band's social media channels.

