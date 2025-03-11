SMART Community Exchange Announces Launch of SMART Community Exchange India

ADR Group International to head launch of SMART Community Exchange India

Collaborating with SMART Community Exchange is an exciting step as we pursue growth and advancement in the Indian market”
— Mohankumar Nadarajan, Vice President of ADR Group International
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the recent SMART Community Exchange, USA meeting, SMART Community Council member, ADR Group International, was announced as the lead partner for SMART Community Exchange, India.

ADR Group International, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a leading global technology solutions provider. Its unwavering commitment to excellence and quality has established the company as a world-class technology services leader, with delivery teams strategically located across North America, Europe, and Asia.

In collaboration with SMART Community Exchange, the ADR Group is set to launch the SMART Community Exchange India, promoting initiatives which include SMART Community Programs and SMART Community Trade Missions, engaging businesses and institutions throughout India. The ADR Group's India office will act as the central point of contact and provide dedicated support to companies operating in the region.

“ADR Group International has partnered with SMART Community Exchange to bring its expertise in delivering comprehensive IT solutions, including Digital Transformation, global product distribution, IoT, and ERP, to a variety of industries. Collaborating with SMART Community Exchange is an exciting step as we pursue growth and advancement in the Indian market," noted Mohankumar Nadarajan, Vice President of ADR Group International.

With extensive experience in IT and customer support spanning various sectors such as Banking, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Telecom, ADR Group International empowers enterprises to evolve and thrive in dynamic business environments. Leveraging cutting-edge digital tools like Robotic Process Automation, Internet of Things, Cloud, and Data Analytics, ADR Group International drives transformation and innovation across industries.

About ADR Group International

Founded on the principles inspired by the slogan “The Better Choice,” ADR Group International prioritizes a deep understanding of customer needs and acts as a collaborative partner. The company credits much of its success to an agile engagement process, which ensures structured feedback loops that lead to swift and effective solutions, enhancing customers’ return on investment.

ADR Group International is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates. Through outreach programs for underprivileged groups and collaborations with universities and local partners, the company not only addresses business and societal challenges but also gains access to cutting-edge technology while fostering opportunities for the next generation.
www.adrgrp.com

About SMART Community Exchange

The SMART Community Exchange brings together individuals and organizations through a powerful global platform. We advance Positive Development (PD) and SMART growth through SMART partner projects, and trade and investment, by sharing strategic Information, Education, Advocacy and Networking Resources, to foster SMART Commerce within the United States, U.S. Territories, and its allies. SMART Community Council USA is a specially formed Executive Council that drives cooperation, shares perspectives from stakeholders, and helps power enterprises, organizations, institutions, and governments with valuable insight.

