NORDIC Business Council and Cyber Bytes Foundation Forge Alliance to Build Hub for Technology Innovators and Investors

The NORDIC Business Council is pleased to announce a new home for NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”) at Quantico Cyber Hub, Virginia.”
— Minna LeVine, Chair of Nordic Business Council USA
STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NORDIC Business Council USA and Cyber Bytes Foundation are joining forces to create what promises to be one of the most advanced and dynamic technology hubs in the United States. This groundbreaking partnership merges the Cyber Bytes Foundation’s expertise in cybersecurity and technology innovation with the NORDIC Business Council’s expansive network of global business leaders.

A Vision for Transformation

Academia, industry, entrepreneurs and inventors will discover a community rich with resources—from cutting-edge infrastructure to world-class mentorship. Meanwhile, investors seeking the latest in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and smart technology will have direct access to groundbreaking innovations from some of the brightest minds in the industry.


At the heart of this collaboration is a shared belief in technology’s power to transform industries and drive sustainable economic growth. The collaboration brings unique strengths to the table, combining the Council’s international business acumen with the Foundation’s deep roots in the tech sector. Together, they’re building an ecosystem that encourages bold, innovative ideas and supports sustainable business models.

“The NORDIC Business Council is pleased to announce a new home for NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”) at Quantico Cyber Hub, Virginia. Partnership with the Cyber Bytes Foundation at Quantico Cyber Hub will enable and accelerate commercialization of resilience-based solutions and provide innovators and business investors access to local resources and ecosystems they need to successfully prove and deploy technology in partnership with U.S. and NORDIC entities.

Being a part of this agnostic collaborative environment where people, businesses of any size, processes and capabilities are brought together to customize solutions, will accelerate the implementation of Advanced Cyber Technologies through experimentation, innovation, research, and application.” said Minna LeVine, chair NORDIC Business Council USA and Founder NORDIC Innovation Exchange.

For technology innovators and investors, this new collaboration and hub is more than a physical space—it’s a launchpad for the future. With tailored programs, networking and investor events, and collaborative projects, the partnership will support ventures from concept to commercialization. Cyber Bytes Foundation will leverage its extensive connections in cybersecurity, while the NORDIC Business Council USA will bring invaluable insights from European markets, creating a unique convergence of global perspectives and American ingenuity.

As this hub takes shape, it will serve as a beacon of innovation, attracting talent and funding from around the world, and catalyzing the next generation of technological breakthroughs.

About NORDIC Business Council:

The Nordic Business Council is a specially formed Executive Council that drives USA-Nordic cooperation, shares perspectives from stakeholders, and helps power enterprises, organizations, institutions, and governments with valuable insight.

About

Market Vision has earned a strong reputation for our ability to successfully facilitate prosperous relationships by producing high-impact partner projects, trade missions, educational programs, seminars, workshops, and conferences. Our team of key advisors have over 25 years’ experience in Marketing, Management, Media and International Business Development. Recognized as a significant resource by both private and public sector leaders alike, we focus on initiatives that result in high-impact partner projects, and economic and cultural exchanges. Our initiatives, SMART Community Exchange (SCE) and Nordic Business Exchange (NBE) are a fast growing international network of individuals and organizations. We serve as a conduit to create strategic connections between prominent private sector enterprises, government officials, trade development agencies, and academic institutions.

