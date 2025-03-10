Williston Barracks // Retail Theft
CASE#: 25A2001600
TROOPER: Brennan McGowan
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025 at approximately 1300 hours
LOCATION: 10 Railroad St, Enosburg Falls, VT (Ace Hardware)
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Cheyenne Bishop
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VICTIM: Green’s Ace Hardware
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 8th, 2025, at approximately 1319 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a call regarding a retail theft at Green’s Ace in Enosburg. On March 9th, Troopers located the suspect, Cheyenne Bishop (27) of St Albans, VT at the McDonalds in the town of Enosburg.
Bishop was cited to appear before in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 29, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE 04/29/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Brennan McGowan
Williston Barracks
(802) 878-7111
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
