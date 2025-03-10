Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2001600

TROOPER:  Brennan McGowan                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025 at approximately 1300 hours

LOCATION: 10 Railroad St, Enosburg Falls, VT (Ace Hardware)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Cheyenne Bishop                                                                             

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

 

VICTIM: Green’s Ace Hardware 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 8th, 2025, at approximately 1319 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a call regarding a retail theft at Green’s Ace in Enosburg. On March 9th, Troopers located the suspect, Cheyenne Bishop (27) of St Albans, VT at the McDonalds in the town of Enosburg.

 

Bishop was cited to appear before in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 29, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE 04/29/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

 

 

