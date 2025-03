Apple Marketing Order to Meet March 13, 2025

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Apple Marketing Order Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on March 13, 2025, at 10:00 am.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below. The meeting will take place at the following locations:

10B Airline Dr., Albany, NY, Orchard Room 6509 Lake Ave., Williamson, NY 1570 Sandpiper St., Naples, FL 65 Old Indian Rd., Milton, NY 16747 Bocilla Palms Dr., C-14, Bokeelia, FL 32 Learned St., Albany, NY Online at: meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r4babe9dc733e8318791cebf2f8f68254

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration prior to March 13, 2025.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

For more information, please contact [email protected].