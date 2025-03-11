Iroquois Steeplechase Announces Unique International Jump Racing Partnership

Iroquois Steeplechase, sponsored by Bank of America, is set for Saturday, May 10, 2025

Iroquois Steeplechase 2025 Race Winner to Compete at The Cheltenham Festival in 2026 – Thanks to The Jockey Club U.K. in Partnership with TVV Capital

We’re delighted to partner with the Iroquois Steeplechase, giving owners and trainers in the U.S. a chance to have a runner at Cheltenham Festival, the pinnacle of Jumps racing in the U.K” — Matthew Woolston, The Jockey Club U.K.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iroquois Steeplechase sponsored by Bank of America, announces a special partnership with The Jockey Club U.K. , aligning two of the most prestigious racing organizations in the world of jump racing. The winner of the featured grade one stakes race, Calvin Houghland Iroquois Steeplechase, slated for May 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, will have an invitation to compete in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire, England. The purse of the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is approximately €350,000 / $381,000.The winner will not only receive an invitation, but also a travel incentive courtesy of The Jockey Club U.K. in partnership with TVV Capital. No horse has ever won at the top level at both the Festival and Iroquois. Despite a few near misses, this dual title remains an unfulfilled accomplishment, and this partnership sets a high bar for the staying hurdle division — giving the right horse a chance for a historic dual victory.The tradition of pursuing an Iroquois/Cheltenham double began in 1987 when Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Shepard sent the Eclipse Champion, Flatterer, to Cheltenham for a try at the Champion Hurdle, another prestigious featured race in the sport. Flatterer narrowly missed the honor of being the first horse to accomplish an Iroquois/Cheltenham Festival “double,” finishing second in the Grade One Champion Hurdle before winning the Iroquois Steeplechase that same year. Nearly 40 years later, the dream of an Iroquois/Cheltenham double continues to drive both trainers and owners to pursue this extraordinary milestone.As part of this exciting milestone, the Iroquois featured grade one race purse is increasing to $250,000, making it the richest spring steeplechase race in the U.S."We’re delighted to partner with the Iroquois Steeplechase, giving owners and trainers in the U.S. a chance to have a runner at Cheltenham Festival, the pinnacle of Jumps racing in the U.K.,” said Matthew Woolston, Assistant Racing and International Director at The Jockey Club. “The link between Cheltenham and U.S. Steeplechase Racing is strong and stretches way back to the likes of Flatterer, runner-up in the 1987 Champion Hurdle, and Lonesome Glory, who created history by becoming the first U.S.-trained winner of a jump race in the U.K. when successful at Cheltenham in 1992. We hope that through this partnership, which gives free entry and a travel incentive for the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham to the winner of the Iroquois Steeplechase, we can create more stories.”The Cheltenham Festival, held annually in March with attendance of over 200,000 devoted fans, is the beating heart of the British National Hunt season offering four days of top-level racing that attracts the best horses, jockeys, and trainers. Each day possesses its own signature race, such as the Champion Hurdle, the Stayers’ Hurdle or the Gold Cup, with the start of every race punctuated by a legendary roar from the crowd that makes Cheltenham one of the most unique and compelling experiences in the sport. This combination of elite racing, rich heritage and vibrant energy makes the four-day festival the most anticipated venue on the jump racing calendar.This collaboration is made possible with the steadfast support of The Jockey Club U.K. as well as local Nashvillian, Andrew Byrd, Founder and CEO of TVV Capital. Andrew has been instrumental in support of the Iroquois Steeplechase for over 30 years and is now driving this collaboration forward to garner global attention for the charitable beneficiaries in our community."We continue to work alongside our partners at The Jockey Club U.K. to enhance a collaboration that reflects a shared commitment to growing the sport and fostering international connections between American and U.K. jump racing,” said Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman, Dwight Hall. "Those in the industry know that the Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of jump racing, and to have our 2025 winner invited to this storied event highlights the caliber of the horses competing in Nashville this Spring.”For more details on the Iroquois Steeplechase and our mission to support the sport and our beneficiaries, visit our website at www.iroquoissteeplechase.org About Iroquois SteeplechaseThe Iroquois Steeplechase is a full day of racing at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, TN. The mission of the Iroquois Steeplechase is to manage and produce an annual world-class horse race that benefits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and other local community non-profits, as well as promote the sport of steeplechasing. To learn more about Steeplechase, visit www.iroquoissteeplechase.org About Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at VanderbiltMonroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. In 2024, Monroe Carell was again named among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for the 18th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the hospital earned the distinction as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee and shares first place in the Southeast region for the fourth consecutive year.Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, a nonprofit organization, opened in 2004, expanded its physical space in 2012, and in 2016 began construction to add four new floors encompassing 160,000 total sq. ft. The new expansion helps to advance the size and scope of the hospital's mission. For more about Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt: www.childrenshospitalvanderbilt.org For more details on the Iroquois Steeplechase visit: www.iroquoissteeplechase.org

