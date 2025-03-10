'Disrupt With Impact' by Roger Spitz Named Finalist for Another Prestigious Best Book Award

'Disrupt With Impact' as Foreword Indies Best Book Finalist Bestselling 'Disrupt With Impact' Award-Nominated & Globally Acclaimed Foreword Indies Finalist

It is with great pride that Disrupt With Impact is named Finalist for Harvey Chute Book Award & Foreword Indies Best Book of the Year Award, two of the most respected honors in independent publishing” — Roger Spitz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 FOREWORD INDIES BOOK OF THE YEAR AWARD FINALIST

‘Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World’ by Roger Spitz is named 2024 Foreword Indies Best Book of the Year Awards Finalist.

Published by Kogan Page, the leading independent global publisher, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ has been recognized as a finalist in the 27th annual Foreword Indies Book of the Year Awards.

As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine Inc. hosts an annual awards program each year. The complete list of Finalists can be found at: https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/finalists/2024/



“This year’s submissions have truly impressed me with their depth and diversity. Each finalist stands as a testament to the remarkable talent and vision within the independent publishing world. The INDIES not only celebrates these exceptional literary works but also plays a pivotal role in connecting them with librarians and booksellers, ensuring that a rich variety of voices continues to thrive in the world,” said Christopher Nesbit, INDIES Award Director.

Out of the thousands of titles reviewed by Foreword Magazine, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ stood out among the best books for the librarians and booksellers.

This latest nomination comes on the back of ‘Disrupt With Impact’ being selected as 2024 Harvey Chute Best Book Awards FINALIST for outstanding works in Business and Enterprise Non-Fiction. The Harvey Chute Book Awards is a genre division of the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs).

“It is with great pride to see ‘Disrupt With Impact’ named Finalist for both Harvey Chute Book Award (CIBAs) and Foreword Indies Best Book of the Year Award - two of the most respected honors in independent publishing.” - Roger Spitz

‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’ GLOBAL ACCOLADES AND AWARDS

The nomination of ‘Disrupt With Impact’ as 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Awards Finalist for Best Book continues to build on the book’s achievements since its release in September 2024:

• 2024 HARVEY CHUTE BEST BOOK AWARDS FINALIST: In January 2025, the title ‘Disrupt With Impact’ moved forward in the rigorous final judging rounds from all 2024 Harvey Chute Non-Fiction entries to the prestigious 2024 Harvey Chute Book Awards FINALIST. Chanticleer International Book Awards look for the best books across a broad range of categories, from Strategy, Finance, Investing, Technology, Economics, and Business, How-To and Guidance, to determine the finalist winners of the Harvey Chute Book Awards.

• BESTSELLER: After ‘Disrupt With Impact’ reached #1 in Amazon’s New Releases in September 2024, it quickly climbed to #1 Bestseller in several categories and countries, including the UK, USA, Brazil, India, France, and Germany. The book topped the #1 spot in Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Artificial Intelligence, History of Philosophy & Science, and Internet & Software reflecting its broad global appeal.

• CRITICAL ACCLAIM: Reviewers have lauded ‘Disrupt With Impact’ for its innovative approach to systemic disruptions. Acclaimed by reviewers since its release, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ offers a “well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions,” according to Kirkus. The San Francisco Book Review awarded it an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5, while the Manhattan Book Review noted it as “an engaging and very enlightening read… the kind of book you can always refer to in the future,” with a solid rating of 4 out of 5. BookTrib lauded it as “pure gold,” affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

• GLOBAL RECOGNITION: ‘Disrupt With Impact’ has gained widespread recognition for its insightful and comprehensive exploration of systemic change, and has been showcased in several influential forums. The book was selected for the esteemed Book Corner at the Global Peter Drucker Forum, featured on Drucker TV Live in Vienna, and recognized by the World Economic Forum’s Global Foresight Network in Geneva. It has also been selected by leading industry organizations, including the Authors Series of the IBM Center for the Business of Government Conversations, the Influential Minds series of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) both in Washington DC, Nasscom’s Flagship Summit in Bangalore, India, and AmCham in Brazil.

• ACADEMIC LIBRARIES: ‘Disrupt With Impact’ was nominated in the Choice Reviews. Choice’s curated lists are a valuable resource for academic librarians in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, helping them select essential additions for their collections. ‘Disrupt With Impact’ has now been selected to feature in several bibliographies for academic programs. Choice, a publishing unit of the Association of College and Research Librarians (ACRL), is a trusted authority in evaluating scholarly resources and supports the academic library community with its curated reading lists. By connecting librarians, scholars, publishers, and readers, Choice plays a crucial role in the discovery and preservation of scholarly information.

‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’ DETAILS

Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

Author: Roger Spitz

Book website: www.DisruptWithImpact.com

Citation: Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

SELECTED REVIEWS EXCERPTS OF DISRUPT WITH IMPACT

“This is an engaging and very enlightening read. It’s the kind of book you can always refer to in the future.” – Manhattan Book Review (rating 4 out of 5)

“A well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions.” – Kirkus Reviews

“In a world full of books on how to be successful in business, Disrupt with Impact rises to the top. Pure gold!” – BookTrib Review

“…packed with plenty of real-world examples… A step-by-step approach to embracing and driving the kinds of changes… in order to thrive.” – San Francisco Book Review (rating 4.5 out of 5)

“Exceptionally well written, organized and presented, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ is an extraordinary and recommended addition to reading lists.” – Wisconsin Bookwatch Business Shelf section, Midwest Book Review

“One of Spitz’s most urgent messages is the need to become AAA: Anticipatory, Antifragile, and Agile. The AAA framework encourages governments, businesses, schools, and individuals to transform their traditional decision-making paradigms amid ongoing disruption.” – Association of Professional Futurists (APF) Compass

