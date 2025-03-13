VetComm Launches Weekly YouTube Show on Current Events, Veteran Disability Claim Guidance and More

"Vetcomm News" Thumbnail Rachel Hernandez

VetComm launches "VetComm News," a weekly YouTube news show dedicated to keeping veterans informed about current events, company updates and VA claim guidance.

'VetComm News' is our way of staying connected with veterans—sharing updates, answering questions and making sure they're never left in the dark. We're here for them, every step of the way.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm , an organization dedicated to helping veterans access their U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability benefits, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new weekly YouTube segment, " VetComm News ." The goal of this initiative is to keep veterans informed about latest news, current events, company achievements and resources tailored to their needs."VetComm News" offers a comprehensive overview of critical issues affecting veterans, from VA benefits and healthcare to legislative changes. Recent episodes cover topics like VA layoffs and potential impacts on veteran disability benefits. The segment will also highlight the company's latest initiatives, resources for filing disability claims, updates on advocacy efforts and success stories from veterans who have benefited from VetComm's services.The show is hosted by VetComm Communications Manager Rachel Hernandez, who brings a wealth of experience from her background in journalism and digital media. Previously, Hernandez worked as a digital content producer at a television news station in Jackson, Mississippi before becoming a digital content manager at another station in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her storytelling and content creation skills will help her connect with the show's audience and deliver impactful messages to the veteran community.The production team behind the show includes Dr. Rob Garcia, who conceptualized "VetComm News," and Gabriel Lopez and Aden Gilbert, who will produce the show. Garcia will spearhead the show's structure and planning, while Lopez and Gilbert will team up to shoot and produce. This collaborative effort aims to create a professional and engaging program that resonates with veterans and their families."VetComm News" will drop every Thursday on the @VetCommUS YouTube page. Whether it's information on VA benefits, company updates or inspiring stories from the veteran community, "VetComm News" provides essential content for veterans and their families. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe to the company's YouTube channel and enable notifications to stay informed. Watch now and join the conversation!

Are VA Benefits Being Cut By DOGE? | VetComm News

