From the Front Lines: Claims Adjusters Speak Out

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive new study released today by Nikki Jackson, CPCU, ARM, CDMS, Founder and CEO of Elevate the Narrative, reveals a significant disconnect between insurance industry AI investments and frontline implementation in claims departments. The research, titled "From the Front Lines: Adjusters Speak Out," surveyed 1,013 claims professionals between August 2024 and February 2025, uncovering concerning gaps in technology adoption and training.

Despite widespread industry rhetoric about digital transformation, the study found only 32% of claims adjusters report using AI tools in their daily work. Of those who do use AI, applications vary widely: 40% use it for claims processing, 35% for data analysis, and 25% for customer communication—revealing inconsistent implementation strategies across organizations.

"The insurance industry has invested billions in AI and automation technologies, but our research shows these investments aren't effectively reaching the professionals who need them most," said Nikki Jackson. "With 65% of claims professionals receiving little to no AI training and 58% reporting low confidence in using available technological tools, we're seeing a critical implementation gap that undermines the potential benefits of these investments."

Other key findings related to technology adoption include:

-Significant disparity in AI implementation across different claim types and organization sizes

-Technology infrastructure cited as a primary challenge by 65% of respondents

-Manual data entry and lack of system integration identified as major obstacles to efficiency

-Substantial interest in AI tools among adjusters, but limited access and insufficient training

The research provides detailed recommendations for bridging this technological divide, including structured AI training programs, user-centered technology design, and integration of frontline adjuster perspectives in technology purchasing decisions.

"Claims professionals are not resistant to new technology—they're eager for tools that can help manage their challenging workloads," Jackson added. "But without proper training, intuitive design, and seamless integration into their workflows, these tools become additional burdens rather than solutions."

The complete study includes comprehensive analysis across five key domains: demographics and professional background, employment and workload, AI and technology integration, industry challenges, and career satisfaction, providing valuable insights for technology developers, insurance executives, and claims leaders.

The full report is available at www.elevatethenarrative.com/research-study/.

Nikki's prior research study, "The Workers' Compensation Talent Shortage" and other works can be found at www.elevatethenarrative.com

About Nikki Jackson

Nikki Jackson, CPCU, ARM, CDMS, is the founder and CEO of Elevate the Narrative, a consulting firm dedicated to transforming the risk and insurance industry through data-driven insights and strategic innovation. With extensive experience in the claims profession, Nikki brings a unique perspective to industry research and advocacy. "This research has highlighted critical areas where our industry needs to evolve," said Jackson. "I'm excited to announce that I'll soon be rolling up my sleeves to tackle these issues head-on in a new role. Stay tuned for more details about this next chapter."

Note to editors: Nikki Jackson is available for interviews and additional commentary on this research. High-resolution graphics illustrating key findings are available upon request (njackson@elevatethenarrative.com).

