ELEVATE THE NARRATIVE LAUNCHES TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN THE RISK & INSURANCE INDUSTRY

Nikki Jackson, MBA, CPCU, ARM, CDMS Chief Executive Officer

Consulting Firm Shapes Narratives that Improve Customer Experiences and Empower Insurance Professionals

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate the Narrative, a new strategic consulting firm dedicated to amplifying game-changing risk & insurance solutions and catalyzing transformation by reshaping how companies engage with claimants, adjusters and other key stakeholders.

Founded by industry veteran Nikki Jackson, Elevate the Narrative combines decades of Property & Casualty expertise with cutting-edge marketing capabilities to help innovators differentiate their brands, optimize customer journeys and drive widespread demand for an elevated claims experience.

"The insurance ecosystem is ripe for disruption, but sustainable change can't happen unless we elevate the people truly impacted – the policyholders facing difficult situations and the skilled professionals managing their claims," said Jackson.

Through strategic planning, multi-channel marketing campaigns, multimedia content production and more, Elevate the Narrative crafts authentic digital narratives that resonate with modern risk & insurance audiences. With claimants and adjusters spending hours per day on social platforms, Jackson's firm aims to meet them where they are.

"We can no longer rely on executive-level messaging to drive transformation," Jackson stated. "To inspire real change, we must build groundswells of demand directly with the people feeling the biggest pain points. Compelling digital storytelling allows us to educate, rally support and facilitate adoption of solutions that optimize processes and experiences."

Learn more at www.elevatethenarrative.com and be sure to follow the firm on your favorite social media platforms.