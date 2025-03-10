RENO, NEVADA REALTOR® ERICA HOWEY EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I understand what it’s like to move when you’re in the military, and having my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification lets the military know that I am qualified to meet their needs.””RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erica Howey is a warm, personable, caring and extremely educated real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate in Reno, Nevada. She is also a United States Navy Veteran.
Erica was born in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Centennial High School. She worked several temp jobs at the post office and as an Assistant Manager while attending Columbus State Community College and says, “During that time I really wanted to get out of Ohio, so I joined the Navy. I went to Basic Training at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois where I learned the history of the Navy, shot M16 rifles and was taught all the basics of the ships and how they operate.”
Erica’s first Duty-Station was at Naval Air Station (NAS) Barbers Point in Oahu, Hawaii. “I loved Hawaii because the people were very nice and welcoming. They always wanted to hug me and make me feel comfortable in their homes, which I loved because that just didn’t happen in the community I grew up in, plus the atmosphere was beautiful.”
Oahu is known for its breathtaking beaches, soft sands, crystal-clear waters and opportunities for sunbathing, swimming, surfing, and snorkeling. Iconic beaches like Waikiki, Lanikai and North Shore attract visitors from around the world. Oahu is home to several important historical and cultural sites, including the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which commemorates the events of December 7, 1941. The island offers numerous hiking trails, such as Diamond Head and Manoa Falls, that lead you to lush landscapes, stunning viewpoints and waterfalls. Oahu's diverse terrain makes it a great destination for outdoor enthusiasts and its culinary scene is a blend of Hawaiian, Asian, and international flavors. You can savor traditional Hawaiian dishes like poke, laulau, and loco moco, as well as explore a variety of restaurants offering diverse cuisines.
Erica was an undesignated Airman who worked as a Toolroom Attendant on the Lockheed P-3 Orion plane, a turboprop anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft developed for the United States Navy, where she kept tabs and logged everything that came in and out of the Toolroom.
Erica was Honorably Discharged from the military. However, while working at Naval Air Station Barbers Point, she fell in love with her Supervisor, Joe Howey, and the feeling was mutual. They went out on their first date at Tony Roma’s Restaurant and have been together ever since. They married on December 20th, 1998, in the charming and exquisite city of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Joe Howey was a 1st Class Petty Officer in the Navy and was transferred to Travis Air Force Base in California where he worked with safety related equipment on the aircraft. Erica worked at the Solano Athletic Club as a sales rep. She says, “The Athletic Club was equivalent to the epicenter of the city because everyone was there all the time. Big wigs, politicians, mayors, business owners, restaurateurs, you name it. It was famous for its tennis and racquetball teams and tournaments and due to that, it was a great place for me to network. We bought our first house with the VA loan, which to me, is the best loan ever because there is no down- payment, lower closing costs, most sellers pay the closing costs and it’s a lifetime benefit.”
Joe and Erica PCS’d to Oak Harbor, Washington where Joe was a Chief stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island and Erica began her banking career at Wells Fargo, starting as a lead teller and later a personal banker where she oversaw overrides and transactions. She also became a notary and enjoyed meeting new people from all walks of life, which extended her love of networking. Joe was then stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon in Reno, Nevada, whose motto is: “Train the way you fight; fight the way you train.” In fact, NAS Fallon provided many of the crucial scenes in a major supporting role to make the movie ‘Top Gun’ as realistic as possible.
Erica decided to get into real estate when the banks started failing and closing. “I remember being very impressed with my first real estate agent who asked a lot of questions, introduced me to people, showed me around town and was a resource for me. She made a great impression on me and to this day I don’t think she knows the impact she had on me. I’m the same way as a realtor because I really liked the way she treated me, and I treat my clients wonderfully as well.”
Erica sold her 1st house in a quite unusual way. “I had ordered some nice personalized ‘gel pens’ with my name and contact information on them and one day I took my dog to the dog park and met a woman who was walking her dog. I gave her a pen and she said that she was looking for a realtor. Three weeks later her husband told me he had my pen in his hand, he was pre-qualified and wanted to look at houses. I showed them 25 houses that weekend and they were able to purchase the home of their dreams!”
Erica’s Broker at Coldwell Banker said that she needed a niche market to focus on and since Erica had served in the Navy, the military niche was ideal for her. She says, “I understand what it’s like to move when you’re in the military. There are deadlines that must be met, and you must be a qualified realtor to assure your clients that you will meet those deadlines. Having my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification lets the military members know that I am qualified to meet their needs.”
Erica serves Reno, Fernley, Fallon, Silver Springs and Sparks Nevada.
