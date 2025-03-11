Healthcare Professional and Counselor Unveils Gripping Fantasy Novel Addressing Global Human Trafficking Crisis

True Privilege Presents: The Unholy Realm by Dr. Karyn Darnell

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold merger of fantasy literature and social advocacy, #1 Amazon bestselling author Dr. Karyn Darnell releases True Privilege Presents: The Unholy Realm, a young adult novel that illuminates the dark reality of global human trafficking through the lens of faith-based fantasy.Drawing from her extensive experience as both a registered nurse and doctor of counseling, Dr. Darnell crafts a narrative that began with powerful visions in 2005. “The story emerged from witnessing the devastating impact of trafficking firsthand,” says Dr. Darnell. “Through my work in healthcare and Christian ministry, I encountered survivors whose experiences demanded to be addressed, even if through the veil of fantasy.”The Unholy Realm, part of the True Privilege Series, weaves together action-adventure and faith elements while exploring historical parallels to modern-day trafficking. The narrative spans from turn-of-the-20th-century child labor to contemporary trafficking scenarios, examining the sophisticated grooming processes and predatory tactics that perpetuate this global crisis.The novel serves a dual purpose: engaging young adult readers through compelling storytelling while raising awareness about human trafficking’s real-world impact. Dr. Darnell’s professional background in counseling survivors of sexual assault and trafficking brings authenticity to the narrative, making it both an entertaining read and a powerful educational tool.“This book aims to inspire action,” Dr. Darnell explains. “By identifying high-risk youth and establishing prevention programs, rescue missions, and rehabilitation safe houses, we can make a tangible difference in combating human trafficking.”Dr. Darnell brings a unique combination of credentials to this project, including her roles as a Doctor of Counseling, Registered Nurse, global missionary, and entrepreneur. Her work will extend beyond the written page through future development of community outreach programs, education initiatives, and fund-raising efforts to support anti-trafficking missions.True Privilege Presents: The Unholy Realm is available now on Amazon, where it has achieved #1 bestseller status. Grab your copy today: https://www.amazon.com/Unholy-Realm-Dr-Karyn-Darnell-ebook/dp/B0DLTKJ592/ For more information about Dr. Darnell’s work and the True Privilege Series, visit https://trueprivilegeseries.com . The author invites you to follow her on Facebook and Instagram

