Circular Economy Leadership Canada Welcomes The Charity Hub as a New Network Partner

The Charity Hub is proud to join Circular Leadership Economy Canada as a Network Partner

The Charity Hub joins more than 65 other Canadian leaders from across sectors to help drive circular economy solutions for the future

We play a very specific role in the circular economy, bringing together the private and nonprofit sectors in a way that reduces waste and creates value for all stakeholders” — Shari Rudolph, CEO

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charity Hub (TCH), the innovative social enterprise that creates charitable funds by monetizing excess inventory, today announced it has joined Circular Economy Leadership Canada (CELC) as a Network Partner. CELC is an organization committed to creating the knowledge, networks, and opportunities needed to accelerate circular innovation across Canada’s economy.

As a member of CELC, The Charity Hub joins a cross-sector coalition of more than 65 changemakers who champion a national approach to the circular economy and support relationship-building across Canada’s circular economy ecosystem.

“We are pleased to be joining CELC as a Partner,” said Shari Rudolph, CEO of The Charity Hub. “Our mission is to help businesses responsibly and sustainably manage their excess inventory, extend the useful lives of usable goods, and generate cash donations for charitable causes. We play a very specific role in the circular economy, bringing together the private and nonprofit sectors in a way that reduces waste and creates value for all stakeholders.”

“As we champion the transition to a circular economy in Canada, we warmly welcome The Charity Hub and its work,” said Paul Shorthouse, Managing Director of Circular Economy Leadership Canada. “The Charity Hub offers businesses a way to operate smarter and more responsibly, and adds expertise and skills to our network that will provide all of us with more solutions for dealing with the massive issue of consumer product waste.”

All members of CELC agree to uphold the CELC Partner Pledge, whereby organizations agree to support CELC in its efforts to maximize the value in our value chains, support UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12 on responsible consumption and production, and work to eliminate waste in all of its forms.

About The Charity Hub

The Charity Hub (TCH) is redefining how corporations give back by transforming excess inventory into social, environmental, and charitable impact. TCH helps global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers turn their inventory into cash donations for charity through the responsible and strategic monetization of those goods. TCH coordinates all logistics, leverages its global partner network for distribution, and then donates up to 50% of its net profits to the suppliers’ chosen causes. TCH’s compelling Triple Impact Effect gives companies a responsible solution for excess inventory, provides charitable funds to nonprofits, and supports a company's commitment to important Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. To learn more about transforming excess into impact, visit thecharityhub.com.

About Circular Economy Leadership Canada

Circular Economy Leadership Canada (CELC) is a Solution Space of Generate Canada dedicated to creating the knowledge, networks, and opportunities that accelerate circular innovation across Canada’s economy. Tapping into a network of Partner organizations across the country, CELC provides thought leadership, technical expertise, and collaborative platforms for accelerating systems change and the transition to a low carbon, circular economy in Canada. Through CELC’s projects, initiatives and events, CELC seeks to advance critical enablers for the circular economy across all sectors, undertake deep-dive sector work in strategic priority areas, and convene ecosystem stakeholders to advance collaboration and relationship building.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.