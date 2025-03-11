New Poll Reveals Tipped Employees Support Policy Changes for Greater Financial Stability

NEW YORK AND WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new survey commissioned by DailyPay and the Bipartisan Policy Center conducted by The Harris Poll among over 1,000 tipped employees (defined as those who work in the service industry and earn tips for their job) reveals that a significant majority of tipped employees (85%) are aware of discussions about eliminating federal taxes on tips. Importantly, the findings show broader interest in financial stability and policy proposals among the approximately 4 million U.S. workers who rely on tipped wages.According to the survey, 86% of tipped employees support the campaign proposal to remove federal taxes on tips. Nearly eight in ten (79%) tipped employees express confidence that the new administration will follow through on this campaign proposal, though it would require Congressional action to become law and would not impact the millions of hourly workers who earn most of their income through regular wages.An overwhelming 96% of tipped employees believe their financial situation would change if tip income were tax-exempt. Though in reality, this would depend on how the exemption is structured and there are many other policies that could support workers—whether their income is primarily through tips or regular wages. Many tipped employees say if the proposal to eliminate federal tax on tips was passed they would be able to save toward a specific goal (48%), pay down debt (42%), and have enough money to cover their bills (42%).“These findings underscore workers’ concerns about financial stability and the role that bipartisan policy can play in improving economic security,” said Lettie Nocera, Director of the American Savings Education Council at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “Expanding access to an array of financial supports—such as the child tax credit, earned wage access, private retirement accounts, and emergency savings solutions—could benefit all workers and their employers.”As discussions around tax policy and worker benefits continue, the Bipartisan Policy Center and DailyPay remain committed to providing research-driven insights.Methodology paragraphThis survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of DailyPay and the Bipartisan Policy Center from January 15-21, 2025, among 1,012 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who are employed in the service industry and earn tips for their job. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 4.2 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact David Schwarz.About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About the Bipartisan Policy CenterThe Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) and its advocacy affiliate, Bipartisan Policy Center Action (BPC Action), are unique in their approach to addressing the nation’s most pressing issues. As the only organization working across the full political spectrum on domestic issues, BPC brings together diverse perspectives to craft data-driven, pragmatic policy solutions. BPC Action then works directly with legislators and other policymakers to turn those solutions into real change. For more information visit www.bipartisanpolicy.org Media Contacts:DailyPayDavid Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.comBipartisan Policy CenterErin Meadeemeade@bipartisanpolicy.org

