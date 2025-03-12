A new era for mental health emerges as The Hidden Strength Foundation website goes live

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hidden Strength Foundation has officially launched their website.The Hidden Strength Foundation was born from a deeply personal journey inspired by the belief that every challenge holds the potential to uncover resilience and growth.Founded by Linsey Lunny, whose own experiences with mental health struggles highlighted the urgent need for genuine support, the foundation is dedicated to making a real, lasting impact on mental health for young people.“The Hidden Strength Foundation is dedicated to providing support and helping young people find their voice. Around the world, access to mental health is critically needed, and it is our goal to be a source for young adults to receive assistance barrier-free,” shares Founder Linsey Lunny.A key pillar of The Hidden Strength Foundation is their revolutionary app, which provides free, 24/7 access to mental health professionals for those ages 13 to 24.The app offers support, advice and guidance in a safe, anonymous environment. Support is both peer to peer, and in the form of fully qualified therapists available on demand using secure virtual environments.As of March 2025, the app has saved 22 lives.“The app really allows young people to get support right when they need it. Right now, our app is available to people in the UK, but our goal is to expand, with the help of our foundation, to reach more young people around the world. We are eager to see what the future holds, and hope we can launch in the United States soon. Launching the website is a huge step in that direction,” states Lunny.Today, social media has become a driving force in our daily lives. However, few options are available for urgent mental health assistance.Hidden Strength is a powerful new platform that strives to destigmatize psychological and physical health support, serving as the first mental health portal to build an online community aligned with users' digital lives.About the The Hidden Strength FoundationFrom bullying, body image and anxiety to self-harm, family and relationships, The Hidden Strength Foundation is here to support you with any challenge life throws your way. Their dedicated app delivers free therapy at a touch of a button with mental health and wellbeing advice, tips and resources.About Linsey LunnyLinsey started her first business in 2005 in children’s nurseries and preschools. Linsey sold the business in 2017 to a Private Equity firm. Having had her own mental health struggles she wanted to create something relevant that doesn’t just talk at young people, but understands the world they live in.Media Contact:

