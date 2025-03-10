Teacher with Autism Spectrum Disorder Advocates for Greater Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion

Matthew Kenslow chronicles his highs and lows with candor, as he walks readers through what life is really like for people who are neurodivergent. Author Matthew Kenslow

Autism Awareness Month is in April, but Matthew Kenslow spreads awareness, acceptance and inclusion for people with autism 365 days a year.

I am a proponent of inclusion, appealing for the ‘nondisabled’ to make time to get to know us. There’s still a need to spread not only awareness but also acceptance.” — Author, substitute teacher and social media influencer Matthew Kenslow

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embracing his journey as an individual with autism spectrum disorder, Matthew Kenslow is committed to breaking through barriers and fostering not only autism awareness, but also acceptance and inclusion. The bestselling author, substitute teacher and social media influencer champions neurodiversity and inspires others to overcome challenges through speaking engagements and daily reels on social media — where he has 1.1 million followers.

“I believe that part of what I’m called to do is to spread awareness and then ultimately, acceptances and inclusion,” Kenslow said. “I’m just hoping that people with disabilities could eventually feel that they do belong in some way and for people who don’t have a disability to understand.”

As Kenslow persevered through one of the most rigorous programs in California to obtain his teaching credentials, he processed what he was experiencing by writing down his thoughts and sharing his journey on social media. The positive feedback he received from around the world prompted him to write his latest book, Unstoppable, in which he shares his inspiring story to encourage others — disabled or not — to find and pursue their passion, despite any obstacles.

Unstoppable traces Kenslow’s journey through student teaching, as he overcame challenges and became a sought-after substitute teacher who has been a favorite among thousands of students across dozens of schools. He chronicles his highs and lows with candor, as he walks readers through what life is really like for people who are neurodivergent.

Kenslow is currently a substitute teacher in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, as he awaits landing a full-time teaching position. He has a master’s degree in education from Vanguard University, has two science degrees, and a full math credential. A juggler and pianist, he also volunteers for speaking engagements at local schools on the topic of Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion. He has shared his inspiring message with more than 10,000 students and counting.

“If I could accomplish all that (plus more) with a so-called ‘disability,’ then what’s your excuse?” Kenslow quipped. “Everybody has a purpose, despite a disability. I am a proponent of inclusion, appealing for the ‘nondisabled’ to make time to get to know us. There’s still a need to spread not only awareness but also acceptance.”

About the Author

Matthew Kenslow has grown up with autism spectrum disorder. As a result, his life has been filled with adventure and struggle. Overcoming the effects of autism, he became the author of two books and a social media influencer. His first book, Juggling the Issues, was published in 2020 and has won two awards.

Kenslow has appeared on television, radio and podcasts around the world, being featured in Newsweek Magazine, Spectrum News, ABC7 Los Angeles and many more. Over a million people follow his story on social media, as he motivates the world to embrace the unique talents they have. He believes that anybody can do what they set their heart and mind to do, disability or not.

For more information, visit https://matthew-kenslow-shop.fourthwall.com/pages/bio-and-social-media, or follow him on Instagram (matthew_kenslow), Facebook (JugglingTheIssues), YouTube (@matthewkenslow722), X (@KenslowMatthew) and TikTok (@matthewkenslow).

Unstoppable: How One Person With Autism Is Never Giving Up on His Lifelong Dream To Become a Teacher and Worldwide Influencer

Publisher: River Birch Press

ISBN-10: ‎1956365583

ISBN-13: ‎978-1956365580

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Unstoppable-Matthew-Kenslow/dp/1956365583

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.