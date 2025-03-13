BRIOTIX HEALTH Experts to Present at Applied Ergonomics Conference

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Briotix Health is thrilled to be a part of the upcoming 2025 Applied Ergonomics Conference with two presentations delivered by industry experts during the conference. The Applied Ergonomics Conference brings together industry leaders and experts from across the glove to explore groundbreaking solutions and discuss the latest advancements in ergonomic design and implementation.Russ Hertzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Briotix Health, will be presenting “ Harnessing Data for Safer Workplaces : Building a Unified Strategy for Occupational Data Insights.” Exploring advanced data analytics pipelines for proactive prevention this presentation will give attendees a robust knowledge on improving risk management with Occupational Data Insights. Join Russ on March 20th at 10:30 am to listen and participate in an interactive data pipeline design session.Also presenting on March 20th is Kristianne Egbert, Senior Corporate Ergonomist at Briotix Health, who will be diving into best practices for motion capture software in the workplace. “ Motion Capture: Better Movement Everyday” attendees will learn how to transform their information from motion capture into actionable plans for ergonomic improvement. Learn how to reduce risks while creating a more effective workforce with Kristianne at 8:00 am.Read more about these presentations and plan to attend by visiting the Applied Ergonomics Conference website. Further information and locations can be found in presentation listings.

