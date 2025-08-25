BRIOTIX HEALTH Virtual Event for Injury Prevention and Employee Productivity

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Briotix Health continues their webinar series this September 23rd with a virtual event focused on injury prevention, self-directed care, and the impact of these services on employee productivity. Bringing together industry experts and on-site providers and clinicians, the Briotix Health webinar series provides attendees insights from the source. The people creating injury prevention strategies, and those implementing them, give their perspectives on what makes a program succeed.Designing a productive workplace is an intensive process. With strict attention to detail, managing employee workloads, incorporating corporate initiatives, and more, the struggle to handle all of these aspects can be overwhelming. As part of the Briotix Health webinar series, Briotix experts present practical strategies, backed up by real-life results, to enhance your workplace.This month, Asha Thompson, Associate Client Manager, and Christina Twine, Team Manager, will speak on Industrial Sports Medicine™ successes, and the growing use of software-based assessment tools. A presentation followed by a Q&A session, the event will give attendees actionable steps for their workplace and the opportunity to get answers to inquiries on employee musculoskeletal health.ABOUT BRIOTIX HEALTHBriotix Health offers comprehensive occupational health services that span the entire employee lifecycle, from hiring to retiring, focusing on enhancing performance, preventing injuries, and facilitating recovery for Working Athletes™.Briotix Health's clients include many Fortune 500 companies and their global operations and a significant number of the largest insurers and their proxies. Based in the United States, the company services clients throughout the United States and in more than 55 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.