Actress Alison Chace Takes on Powerful Roles in Feature Film CLIKA, Netflix’s The Gringo Hunters, and ABC’s The Rookie

Actress Alison Chace (photo by Alexandra Utzmann) Alison Chace behind the scenes of Elsbeth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Alison Chace is making waves across film and television with major upcoming roles in the theatrical feature Clika, Netflix’s highly anticipated thriller series The Gringo Hunters, and a guest-starring appearance on ABC’s hit drama The Rookie.With a recurring role on CBS’s Elsbeth recently added to her credits, Chace is establishing herself as one of the most versatile performers in Hollywood today.Feature Film CLIKA Hits Theaters August 15Columbia Pictures and Sony Music Vision have announced the August 15 theatrical release of Clika, the debut feature from Rancho Humilde. Directed by Michael Greene, the film follows an aspiring musician’s fight to protect his family’s legacy. Chace portrays Donelle, a no-nonsense cartel lawyer with a sharp mind and an even sharper tongue."Donelle could negotiate a deal, intimidate a room, and still have time to fix her lipstick," Chace quipped. "She’s a force."Netflix’s The Gringo Hunters Brings High-Stakes ActionSet to premiere in 2025, The Gringo Hunters follows Mexico’s elite International Liaison Unit, which tracks some of the FBI’s Most Wanted fugitives. The series, produced by Imagine Television and The Washington Post, was shot on location in Mexico City and Tijuana. Chace stars alongside José María Yazpik, Sebastian Roché, Harold Torres, and Mayra Hermosillo in the thrilling, bilingual drama."Everything about this production was A-list. Filming across Mexico with Adrián Grunberg was an absolute masterclass—his energy and precision made every scene electric," Chace shared.Recurring on Elsbeth and Guest-Starring in The RookieChace’s recurring role on CBS’s critically acclaimed crime dramedy Elsbeth continues to grow."Carrie Preston is everything I aspire to be—talented, kind, and the absolute opposite of a diva," Chace shared. "She creates the warmest, most down-to-earth vibe on set. Watching her lead with such grace is inspiring."She also guest-stars as Dr. Glenis Roberts in an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Rookie."Working with Tasha Smith was electric, and watching Patrick Keleher dive into his new series regular gig was a blast," Chace said.More About Alison ChaceChace has appeared in HBO’s Succession, CBS’s FBI, Netflix’s Seven Seconds, NBC’s Law & Order, and Apple TV’s Dear Edward. Also a director, she helmed the award-winning documentary Under The Same Sky, honored as Most Inspirational Film at Top Shorts.For more visit AlisonChace.com or follow on Instagram @alisonchace

