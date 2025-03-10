Expert Insights on Transforming Inventory Control in Warehouses Delivered by Argon & Co and Gather AI
Cutting-Edge Strategies for Warehouse Efficiency and Accuracy
This webinar provided a roadmap for businesses looking to not only fix their inventory challenges but also optimize their operations for long-term success.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon & Co, a global supply chain consulting firm, and Gather AI, a leader in autonomous inventory intelligence, successfully hosted a groundbreaking webinar titled Overwhelmed to Optimized: A Realistic Guide to Transforming Inventory Control . The well attended event provided supply chain leaders, warehouse managers, and operations executives with actionable strategies to improve inventory accuracy and drive operational efficiency.
— Steve Mulaik
Steve Mulaik, Partner at Argon & Co, and Sean Mitchell, VP of Customer Success at Gather AI, led the session, offering their combined expertise on how struggling warehouse operations can move from poor to world-class with respect to inventory accuracy. The discussion focused on leveraging proactive manual techniques as well as cutting-edge drone technology to streamline warehouse processes, reduce costly errors, and improve overall efficiency.
“Based on 30 years of working with and visiting hundreds of warehouses, I know that next to getting replenishment to work right, the next biggest challenge in warehouses tends to be inventory accuracy,” said Mulaik. “This webinar provided a roadmap for businesses looking to not only fix their inventory challenges but also optimize their operations for long-term success.”
The webinar highlighted several key insights:
● Fundamentals of Inventory Control: Best practices for improving accuracy using proactive manual techniques.
● The Role of AI and Automation: How cutting-edge drone technology from Gather AI is reshaping inventory management by providing real-time, image-based visibility.
● Achieving World-Class Accuracy: Steps for organizations to move beyond acceptable accuracy levels and reach true operational excellence.
● Cost Savings and Efficiency Gains: How reducing inventory errors can save businesses thousands of dollars in lost productivity and unnecessary labor costs.
The session emphasized that for organizations dealing with poor inventory accuracy, implementing the right processes and technology can have an immediate impact. Attendees gained valuable benchmarks, industry-proven techniques, and real-world case studies demonstrating how companies have successfully enhanced their inventory control.
“With AI-driven solutions, we’re not just identifying inventory errors; we’re giving warehouse teams the tools to proactively correct them before they impact operations,” said Mitchell. “Our autonomous drones capture millions of inventory data points, enabling businesses to move from reactive to proactive inventory management.”
For those who missed the live session, the webinar recording is now available. Companies looking to improve their inventory accuracy and warehouse efficiency can contact Argon & Co or Gather AI for a consultation.
Julia Roberts
Argon & Co
+1 404-731-8931
email us here
Overwhelmed to Optimized
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.