Backpack the Ozark Hills with MDC on April 26, 27 near Roby

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – If you can picture yourself reveling in self-reliance within the Ozark Hills’ ridgetops and valleys, the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Intro to Backpacking program on April 26 and 27 at Paddy Creek Wilderness and Big Piney trails near Roby is for you.

Advance registration is required by March 25, and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206846. A mandatory virtual check-in is set for 6:30 p.m. on March 25.

“Backpacking is an excellent way to experience an intimate encounter with nature,” said Sam Stewart, MDC Conservation Educator. “But for those just starting out, it’s important to get some good guidance.”

Hiking will take place at Paddy Creek Wilderness, along the Big Piney north loop to the south loop (approx. 11 miles) with primitive overnight camping along the trail. Trail map can be found online at https://usfs-public.app.box.com/v/PaddyCreekWildernessTrails. Please note that the full length of the Big Piney Trail is 17.5 miles.

“This class will help outdoor adventurers identify what features to look for in a backpack, how to pack, and where to find other fun trails in Missouri,” said Stewart. “Participants will also learn what items are essential to bring, what might be unneeded weight, and useful resources can be accessed for free.”

As this is an introductory program, participants will hike the north section from Roby Lake and take the connector loop to the south trail – approximately 11 miles – and primitive camp along the southern section.

Participants will need to filter water along the trail and hike their water supply to the campsite on the ridge. There will also be several creek crossings. Participants are to bring a spare pair of sandals for crossing creeks. The program will be held outside.

All family or friend groupings will be responsible for carrying their own gear, including water filter, stove, tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping pad. Participants are responsible for packing food – this will be discussed at the virtual check-in – and will be shown how to hang a bear-bag and filter water while on the trail.

All gear and equipment can be provided by MDC for participants, if needed.

Questions? Email MDC’s Sam Stewart at Sam.Stewart@mdc.mo.gov.

Discover locations for hiking and backpacking near you with MDC’s “Find Places to Go” online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.

Find more free programs near you online at mdc.mo.gov/events.