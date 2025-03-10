MDRT Foundation Awards Children’s Harbor with a $5,000 Global Grant for 2025

Erik Chafin, Chief Development Officer, Children’s Harbor; Martin Alexander, Founding Board Member of Children's Harbor; Bill Mahoney, Founder of Children’s Harbor; Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children’s Harbor

Additional funding will drive support for teens in local foster care.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Foundation has demonstrated its strong support for Children's Harbor by awarding the nonprofit a $5,000 global grant for the 2025 fiscal year. This generous contribution will significantly advance the organization's mission to support and empower teens affected by trauma and abuse and will directly benefit teens in foster care at Children's Harbor's main campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.

Founded in 1996 by Bill Mahoney, Children's Harbor offers safe housing, specialized care, and life skills support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers. Through community donations and generous grants, such as this one, Children's Harbor can continue strengthening its trauma-informed clinical care and expand academic and life skills programs for the teens it serves.

“Children’s Harbor was founded with the unwavering belief that every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment where they can heal, grow, and thrive,” said Bill Mahoney, Founder of Children’s Harbor. “With the support of our community and MDRT’s grant donation, we are committed to continue providing the resources and care that empower young people to build a brighter future.”

This generous grant donation from the MDRT Foundation is a testament to the shared commitment to creating lasting positive change for these young individuals. The MDRT Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Million Dollar Round Table, reflecting the charitable priorities of its global community of financial advisors. Each year, the Foundation awards grants to organizations that align with the values of MDRT members, focusing on initiatives that support underserved populations around the world.

In addition to funding charitable organizations, the MDRT Foundation supports a range of social service programs focused on children in need, education, job training, food insecurity, health and wellness, mental health, and poverty alleviation. Aligning with these values, Children's Harbor is committed to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care by providing a safe place to heal and support them so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults.

"Children's Harbor is dedicated to providing resources that promote healing, support, and hope for our teens and families," said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children's Harbor. "We're beyond grateful for the MDRT Foundation's generous grant that will help us achieve these goals."

The MDRT Foundation is a philanthropic arm of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) www.mdrt.org, and represents the charitable interests of this elite, global membership of financial advisors. To learn more about the MDRT Foundation, please visit https://www.mdrtfoundation.org.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference being made in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

