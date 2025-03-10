Old Trapper Returns as Proud Partner of 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper is proud to return as the Proud Partner of the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship, taking place March 11-15 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

As part of their presence at the championship, Old Trapper will feature an onsite activation at the fan fest area during the second round and quarterfinals. An on-site fan photo booth will also be available for group and individual photos, and plenty of free samples of Old Trapper beef jerky will be provided.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership as the Proud Partner of the Big 12 Phillips 66 Championships,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “This tournament brings together loyal fans and dedicated athletes, and we look forward to great competition and being part of the action once again."

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Original, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.





