A Magical Tale Unfolds at London Bookfair 2025: ‘A New Beginning: A Jenny Dewberry Series’ by JJ Olsen

A New Beginning: A Jenny Dewberry Series by J.J. Olsen

The literary world eagerly anticipates the London Bookfair (LBF) 2025, taking place on March 11-13 at Olympia London.

JJ Olsen writes a spellbinding narrative filled with humor, adventure, and action, making A New Beginning a must-read for fantasy lovers of all ages.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explora Books , a leading marketing and publishing firm, will be showcasing an exciting new fantasy adventure series, ‘ A New Beginning : A Jenny Dewberry Series’ by author JJ Olsen , at Stand 3E38.‘A New Beginning’ introduces readers to Jenny Dewberry, a seemingly ordinary thirteen-year-old girl whose life changes dramatically after her grandmother, Alinore Grayson, passes away. Alinore leaves Jenny a mysterious wooden trunk hidden in a magical attic—unlocking secrets that have remained dormant for decades. Jenny soon discovers that her grandmother and her three sisters, Agnes, Allison, and Agatha, were once powerful witches stripped of their abilities by a long-forgotten spell. The only way to restore white magic is for Jenny to embark on a daring quest to recover four magical artifacts. With each discovery, Jenny steps closer to reclaiming her family’s legacy, but she also awakens ancient and malevolent forces that threaten to destroy everything she holds dear.JJ Olsen writes a spellbinding narrative filled with humor, adventure, and action, making ‘A New Beginning’ a must-read for fantasy lovers of all ages. This thrilling first installment sets the stage for the next book in the series, ‘A New World,’ where Jenny must revive her grandmother’s magical realm and battle a cunning, evil witch.As one of the premier events in the global publishing calendar, the London Bookfair provides an unparalleled platform for authors and publishers to connect with international readers, literary agents, and industry leaders. Explora Books is excited to present ‘A New Beginning’ to a worldwide audience, inviting book enthusiasts and fantasy fans to experience Jenny Dewberry’s magical journey.Visit Explora Books at Stand 3E38 to learn more about JJ Olsen’s enchanting series. Whether you are a fan of magic-infused storytelling or seeking a fresh, adventurous read, ‘A New Beginning’ promises an unforgettable literary experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in a world where destiny, mystery, and magic meets.For media inquiries and further information about ‘A New Beginning: A Jenny Dewberry Series,’ contact Explora Books at (236) 259-4886.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: A New Beginning (A Jenny Dewberry Series) by JJ Olsen

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.