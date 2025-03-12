Bluemeteor Named Catalog Service Provider (CSP) by India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)

Bluemeteor, the AI-powered global innovator behind Product Content Cloud and SupplierBridge, is now a Catalog Service Provider (CSP) for India’s ONDC.

We are thrilled to be recognized as a Catalog Service Provider by ONDC.” — Cherag Rana, Bluemeteor’s Market Manager for India

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluemeteor, the global innovator behind AI-powered platforms like Product Content Cloud and SupplierBridge , is proud to announce its designation as a Catalog Service Provider (CSP) by India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This partnership marks a significant milestone in Bluemeteor’s mission to enable Indian brands and manufacturers to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and open digital commerce ecosystem.ONDC, an ambitious initiative launched by the Government of India, is revolutionizing the digital commerce landscape by promoting open networks for the exchange of goods and services. Built on open-source methodology and interoperable protocols, ONDC aims to create a level playing field for businesses of all sizes, empowering small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to compete alongside established giants. With over 7 million orders processed, 370,000+ sellers, and coverage across 588 cities, ONDC has rapidly gained momentum as a catalyst for innovation and inclusivity.Bluemeteor’s designation as a CSP positions it as a key enabler for Indian brands to seamlessly integrate their product catalogs into ONDC’s open network. By leveraging Bluemeteor’s cutting-edge AI-powered solutions, businesses can simplify the process of transforming and optimizing their product content to meet ONDC’s prescribed formats, enhancing their digital presence and accelerating time-to-market.***Empowering India’s Brands Through Innovation***“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Catalog Service Provider by ONDC,” said Cherag Rana, Bluemeteor’s Market Manager for India. “This designation is the result of close collaboration with ONDC to ensure our solutions meet the unique needs of Indian businesses. Our platform enables brands to easily format and manage their product catalogs for ONDC, making it faster and simpler for them to leverage the immense opportunities this open network offers. This is a game-changer for India’s brands, especially MSMEs, who can now scale their digital commerce efforts like never before.”***Driving Transformation with AI and Automation***“Bluemeteor’s solutions are designed with a relentless focus on innovation, scalability, and user-centric design,” said Jainendra Kumar, Bluemeteor’s Vice President of Engineering. “As a CSP, we’re not just helping businesses comply with ONDC protocols—we’re enabling them to unlock the full potential of their product data. Our AI-powered tools eliminate inefficiencies, automate complex tasks, and deliver transformative results that directly impact business growth.” Kumar added, “I’m incredibly excited to see how our investment in AI and automation continues to deliver tangible, game-changing outcomes for our customers.”***Why This Partnership Matters***With ONDC serving as a critical enabler for India’s digital economy, Bluemeteor’s CSP designation provides Indian brands with a unique advantage:# Streamlined Catalog Management: Effortlessly transform and optimize product content for ONDC’s open network.# Accelerated Digital Commerce: Enable faster onboarding and enhanced visibility in a rapidly growing marketplace.# Empowering MSMEs: Equip smaller businesses with the tools they need to compete at scale.# AI-Driven Innovation: Leverage automation to reduce manual work and ensure accuracy across product catalogs.# Unmatched Scalability: Support brands of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises.“This partnership underscores our commitment to democratizing access to digital commerce,” said Kerry Young, President and COO of Bluemeteor. “ONDC is transforming the Indian retail landscape, and we are honored to play a pivotal role in helping brands navigate and excel in this ecosystem. Our AI-first approach ensures that businesses not only meet ONDC’s requirements but also achieve long-term success in the digital economy.”***About ONDC***Launched in December 2021, ONDC is a pioneering initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It aims to revolutionize digital commerce by fostering open, unbundled, and interoperable networks that remove barriers created by exclusive ecosystems. ONDC promotes innovation, inclusivity, and accessibility for businesses of all sizes.***About Bluemeteor***Bluemeteor is a global leader in AI-powered product content management solutions. With platforms like Product Content Cloud, SupplierBridge, and DataBridge, Bluemeteor empowers businesses to manage, optimize, and distribute product information at scale, delivering seamless and impactful product experiences across all sales channels. Trusted by leading brands such as Office Depot, IDEA, and Mars Electrical, Bluemeteor is committed to driving innovation and helping businesses unlock their full potential.Learn MoreTo learn more about Bluemeteor’s solutions or schedule a demo, visit www.bluemeteor.com/ONDC Media Contact:Hariom SharanBluemeteorEmail: hsharan@bluemeteor.com

