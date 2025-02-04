Bluemeteor Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions

Bluemeteor's Product Content Cloud has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IL – January 29, 2025 – Bluemeteor, the pioneer behind the acclaimed Product Content Cloud platform, proudly announces that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions.The 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions states that ‘The intricacies of digital commerce are prompting organizations to enhance how they create, maintain and publish product information to downstream channels. This research helps data and analytics leaders assess the advantages and options available in the product information management market’ In addition, the Gartner report states that ‘the need for efficient data management, especially in e-commerce, is driving the adoption of PIM solutions.’Bluemeteor was recognized for its AI-powered Product Content Cloud and DataBridge solutions.Product Content Cloud enables organizations to seamlessly manage product data throughout its lifecycle, ensuring accuracy, relevance, and high performance. By delivering the most up-to-date and precise product content, it empowers businesses to create exceptional, in-context product experiences across all channels at scale.Bluemeteor’s DataBridge, along with its SupplierBridge product content onboarding portal, are cloud-based solutions designed to seamlessly integrate and synchronize product information across an organization’s entire product content value chain. As PIM-, MDM-, and ERP-agnostic platforms, they ensure accurate and consistent data exchange between suppliers, data pools, e-commerce websites, marketplaces, and internal PIM, MDM, or ERP systems. DataBridge and SupplierBridge enhance efficiency, accelerate time-to-market, and improve data accuracy at scale."We believe that being recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions highlights Bluemeteor’s innovation and leadership in PIM and PXM," says Kerry Young, President and COO at Bluemeteor. "According to us this recognition follows a strong year of growth, propelling us into the next phase of our journey. Recent customer wins further validate our market momentum and our ability to enable our customers to deliver seamless, high-impact product experiences."The 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions can be accessed by Gartnerclients at https://www.gartner.com/document-reader/document/6100727 **Attributions and Disclaimers**Gartner, Market Guide for Product Information Management, By Helen Grimster, Jason Daigler, 22 January 2025.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and it does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.**About Bluemeteor**Bluemeteor is revolutionizing how companies acquire, manage, transform, and distribute product content. With AI-powered solutions like Product Content Cloud, SupplierBridge, and DataBridge, Bluemeteor delivers a fully integrated, end-to-end product data management platform that ensures accurate, in-context, and scalable product experiences across all channels. Trusted by industry leaders such as Office Depot, IDEA, IBT Industrial, Sandvik, Mars Electrical, and Zep, Bluemeteor is committed to driving customer success through innovation. Learn more at www.bluemeteor.com ** For media inquiries, please contact:**Hariom Sharan, BluemeteorEmail: hsharan@bluemeteor.com

